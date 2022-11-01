Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College. Prouty placed 40th overall (24 minutes, 47.8 seconds) at the Region XI Championships. She placed 18th in Division 2 as the Bears’ seventh runner and the Bears were second as a team.
The Bears run at the NJCAA Championships on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. Sauser placed 18th overall (27:43.4) at the Region XI Championships. He placed second in Division 2 as the RedTails’ second runner and the RedTails won the Division 2 title.
The RedTails run at the NJCAA Championships on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Football
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (8-0, 6-0 A-R-C) beat Buena Vista, 65-0.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. He collected an assisted tackle.
He has 14 tackles on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights host Simpson College on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (9-0, 3-0) beat Peru State , 31-3.
Stoler has started multiple games for GVU.
The Vikings play at Culver-Stockton on Saturday.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (16-7, 8-2) have won seven consecutive matches and are ranked No. 25 in the latest poll.
Brandt has 391 assists, 101 digs, 14 aces, 11 kills and a block assist in 18 matches played.
The Cyclones hosted Chicago State on Tuesday.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (14-11, 8-10 NSIC) have lost two straight.
Beesecker has 423 digs, 73 assists and 40 aces in 25 matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 177 digs, 54 kills, 19 aces, seven assists, five block assists and two solo blocks in 20 matches.
The Peacocks host Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State this weekend.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (12-13, 8-10 NSIC) have lost four straight.
Joerger has 99 kills, 69 block assists, 16 solo blocks, 21 digs and five assists in 24 matches.
The Warriors host Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State this weekend.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (19-8, 11-7 Heartland) have won two straight.
The Mustangs hosted Clarke on Tuesday.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (14-16, 12-6 Heartland) have won five in a row.
The Vikings played at William Penn on Tuesday.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (19-10, 6-3) beat Iowa Lakes, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-6 in the Region 11-A tournament semifinals Saturday.
Burgart has two kills, one assist and one dig in two matches.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker for Hawkeye Community College. Lynch had six kills and two block assists in the win.
Lynch has 22 kills, 10 block assists, six digs and three solo blocks in 15 matches
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College. Platte had 16 digs and nine kills in the victory.
Platte has 190 digs, 82 kills, 21 assists, 10 aces and seven block assists in 27 matches.
The RedTails play at Iowa Central in the Region 11-A championship today.