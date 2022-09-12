Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed fifth overall and was the runner-up in the junior-senior race during the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic. She clocked 20 minutes, 47.38 seconds and led the Warrior senior group to fourth place and 40 points.
Ethan Boyle, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior placed 10th at the Clayton Ridge Invitational in 19:26.3.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The sophomore won his first meet in 17: 24.56, 7.79 seconds ahead of second place, and led Oelwein to a team title at the Bob Scott Memorial Invitational in West Union. The Huskies won it for the second straight year.
Charlie Sieck, Starmont-West Central: The Blue Devils senior won the Springville Invitational in a time of 17:31.8 and guided the StarDevils to second place as a team.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior won the Clayton Ridge Invitational by 34 seconds (20:19.7) and led the Cougars to second place with 45 points and all five scorers in the top 15.
North Fayette Valley girls: The TigerHawks won their home invitational, beating Jesup by two points (64-66). Braelyn Meyer (6, 21:54.88) and Hope Zurbriggen (10, 23:20.91) were in the top 10 and Ava Bilden was one place and two seconds (23:22.99) behind Zurbriggen. Justine Cowley was 14th and Addison Champman was 24th.
Bryce Elsbernd, NFV: The senior caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown during a 78-0 win. He also intercepted a pass.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The senior threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns on 11 completions during a 58-34 win. He also ran for 12 yards and a touchdown, made 11 tackles, with 1.5 for loss and returned a kickoff 36 yards.
Braden Knight, WV: The senior made 7.5 tackles and recovered a fumble during a 20-7 loss. He also kicked an extra point.
Gavin Schroyer, NFV: The sophomore caught a 6-yard touchdown and made7.5 tackles. He collected 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.
John Tyler, WC: The senior caught six passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He made 3.5 tackles.
Davis VanSickle, S-F: The junior threw for 169 yards on 12 completions and ran for a touchdown during a 12-7 win.
Jaxon Willems, S-F: The junior ran for 65 yards and a score and caught five passes for 64 yards. He made five tackles and returned a kickoff 26 yards.
Alexa Buhman, S-F: The freshman garnered 61 assists, 22 digs, seven kills, 3.5 blocks and three aces during a 4-2 week.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior garnered 85 kills, 50 digs and 12 aces.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior garnered 58 kills, 45 digs, five aces and four blocks during a 5-1 week.
Kalvyn Rosengarten, WV: The senior garnered 21 kills, 7.5 blocks and seven digs.
Emma Smock, Oel: The senior garnered 44 digs, 28 kills, five aces and 2.5 blocks during a 2-7 week.