Cross-Country

Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed fifth overall and was the runner-up in the junior-senior race during the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic. She clocked 20 minutes, 47.38 seconds and led the Warrior senior group to fourth place and 40 points.

