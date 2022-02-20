The 2022 state wrestling meet at Wells Fargo Arena saw six area wrestlers end their seasons, with four closing their careers. Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit (1A, 120 pounds, fifth place), Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Cael Judisch (1A, 113, sixth) and North Fayette Valley’s Nick Koch (2A, 1126, eighth) all earned spots at the podium.
Scenes from state
Dick Fridley
