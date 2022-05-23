Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Burning hot Thursday. Relatively normal Friday. Freezing cold Saturday.

Mother Nature threw a bit of everything at the hundreds of high school athletes that hung out in Des Moines for three days last weekend in the all-class state track and field meet.

Most of the area teams found success in varied forms — Jesup’s boys were fourth in the team standings, North Fayette Valley’s throwers both medaled and Oelwein’s Sauser brothers ran together for the final time as prep athletes.

Here is a smattering of photos from that weekend.

