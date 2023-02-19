DES MOINES — Noise. Expectation. Adrenaline. Fury.
Sometimes, it can become too unbearable.
Sometimes, it can be overwhelming.
Sometimes, all one wants is a quiet moment of solitude.
A hug helps.
That’s where Wapsie Valley senior Dawson Schmit found himself minutes after the Class 1A 126-pound state championship match Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Crouched on the ground, staring at two sides of a whitewashed wall after falling, 13-3, to rival Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield. Schmit and Rinken have wrestled multiple times this season, with Rinken netting each victory. The rivalry goes back four years between a pair of college-bound standouts — Rinken to Northern Iowa, Schmit to Upper Iowa.
Seconds felt like eons as Schmit seemingly processed the last six minutes of his prep career, surrounded by his coaches. Schmit stood up, turned and head coach Brian Krall was there to envelop him and just hold on.
Schmit leaves Wapsie Valley with a 157-29 career record and four top-5 1A placements at state — fourth, third, fifth and runner-up, the highest medal attained during his final campaign.
“That’s the thing about wrestling, about this tournament,” Krall said. “You go from weddings to funerals, from cheers to tears, back and forth.
“It’s been a good season for Dawson, and the team. Super proud of him, his effort, and I’m looking forward to watching him in sky blue.”
Schmit has played it close with Rinken throughout their standoffs, prepared to wrestle high and tight, and keep the scoreline down. Krall has encouraged the Wapsie senior from day one to push the pace, go after the opposition and outscore the wrestler on the other side. Such was the thought process for most of the state tournament — Schmit led 7-0 before a pin, won 12-9 in the quarterfinal and scored four points in a few seconds during a 4-2 semifinal victory.
It was the thought process going in against Rinken, as well.
“Our gameplan was to go try and score points,” Krall said. “We could have slowed it down and kept it a close match, but we haven’t won the close matches in the past. We needed to try and break it open, needed to try a different approach. That’s where we were, taking chances to score points. Dawson went down swinging.”
Rinken had a similar thought process — a bonus-point victory would help the Huskies secure third place and a team trophy. Schmit attacked from nearly the opening whistle, with Rinken countering immediately.
Rinken garnered a takedown 32 seconds in, then let Schmit up. The Husky snagged another takedown, then the pair worked around each other — Rinken going for back points and Schmit attempting to escape.
It was 4-1 after the opening two minutes, and Schmit choose neutral on the second. He again pressed from the start, but was thwarted and taken down himself three times for a 10-3 score after four minutes, in Rinken’s favor.
Rinken then chose the bottom position, earned an escape and then another takedown for the 10-point victory.
“The plan was to go free from space. Garret Rinken is really, really tough when he’s tied up. We were going to have to take some chances, try to get to some offense,” Krall said. “And Dawson did that. He was moving laterally, in and out, up and down, trying to get Garett moving.
“We got some leg attacks, but we had to expose ourself a little bit to get there and Garret kept really good position and was able to take advantage of some of those. We got into some scrambles, as well, from those positions and sometimes things just don’t go your way.”