DES MOINES — A cradle.
Dawson Schmit’s not necessarily good at them, by his own admission. He also eschews them as part of his arsenal, favoring armbars and other workarounds to get an opponent into a pinfall or points situation.
But it was a cradle that helped the Wapsie Valley senior 126-pounder reach his first state championship Friday morning at Wells Fargo Arena. Schmit beat Ogden’s Kolton Munson, 4-2.
Facing a 2-0 deficit in the third period to the No. 2 seed, Schmit chose neutral to start the frame. He worked and maneuvered, then earned a takedown with 54 seconds remaining.
Quickly, the takedown turned into a cradle for a 2-point nearfall and the winning score. Schmit (40-7) held the move as he worked for more points, and held off Munson’s attempted escape or turnaround.
“I mean, it’s no big deal,” Schmit said, with an air of breathlessness as the media chuckled. “Yeah, it’s pretty cool I’m going to the finals. It’s always something I’ve wanted to do.
“I’m pretty excited about it, just trying to stay calm about it. Don’t let the moment get bigger than what it is.”
After interviews were over in the back, head coach Brian Krall enveloped Schmit. The head coach made a last-minute change to have assistant Kaleb Krall, one of Schmit’s practice partners, lead the senior’s corner.
“That’s probably one of my weaker points, cradles,” Schmit said. “I don’t know why, just not very good with them. That’s something I need to work on. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t rushing.”
The No. 6 seed tried for an early shot to begin the opening period, but Munson held it off, then countered for a takedown of his own 21 seconds into the period. The match stalemated from there through the stanza, and then in the second as Munson rode out Schmit for the full two minutes.
Brian Krall has spent all week touting Schmit’s offensive prowess, which made the call to go neutral in the third an easy one.
“We knew (Munson) was a hammer on top,” Kaleb said. “We were talking in the corner during the match, like, ‘Yeah, go neutral. He’s a dog on top, and we rode out on second. We have to go neutral. We know we could take him down.’”
Schmit again attacked from the whistle, but bid his time for the right attempt. When it came, Schmit pulled something relatively unused out of his toolkit.
“Going on my feet in the third was the plan,” Schmit said. “Being able to get a takedown, that’s something I feel very comfortable with.
“Locking up the cradle, I kinda just let it settle in. I wasn’t trying to rush anything because it obviously was a close match.”
“It was kind of a surprise,” Kaleb said. “A lot of times, he just goes behind and works for his armbar. But he saw an opportunity and pounded on it. It worked out, it was awesome.
“Dawson’s got miles of heart, and the gas tank.”
Schmit is the lone Warrior remaining. Kanen Decker (37-14) lost in the first blood round at 138, 12-2. Senior Cannon Joerger (38-11) also lost in the first blood round at 182, 4-0.