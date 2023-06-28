FAIRBANK — Kane Schmitz started the first 21 games of his senior season before an injury forced him to the sideline.
Head coach Tom Joecken told the Class of 2023 graduate if there was an opportunity to get Schmitz an at-bat in his final regular season home game, he’d be at the plate.
Was there ever an opportunity.
And Schmitz delivered.
With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Schmitz cracked a bouncing single up the middle to plate Jacob Schoer and close an 11-1 Senior Night victory against Central City on Tuesday.
It was Schmitz’s first appearance since starting June 12 against Sumner-Fredericksburg and leaving after one inning because of the injury. The base hit was his first since June 7, against North Linn.
“Sure thing. Depends on the night,” Schmitz said. “I was supposed to get an at-bat toward the end, see how it felt. Felt not too bad.”
Added classmate Jaxson Kuhlmann: “I’d say it felt pretty good. You got a hit.”
He stole two bases and score a run as a courtesy runner for classmates Justus Kelley and Kuhlmann, who combined to throw five innings.
Kelley garnered his first start since June 2, 2022, an 18-6 loss at Newman Catholic. Kelley pitched 2 1/3 innings this year in three relief appearances and got his first win by allowing just one hit and one walk. He struck out four.
“Let’s just say that didn’t go well,” Kelley said of his previous start. “It was good to pitch tonight. Got a lot of memories here, this is one more.”
Kuhlmann pitched in two games, with one start, prior to Tuesday and sported . He worked through two innings of relief, walking his first three batters before striking out the side in the fourth and adding a fourth straight strikeout to open the fifth.
Kuhlmann walked Brady Wise and watched as Jayden Hanson singled but pinch-runner Chris Hanson was pegged out during a rundown, then induced a flyout to right for the rare four-strikeout, four-walk combination.
“Walk four. Strike out four. That’s how it goes,” Kuhlmann said. “That’s usually my tempo. Keep people on their feet.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Kelley hit a one-out, two-run single for an 8-1 lead. Jacob Schoer reached on error and Tucker Ladeburg’s single plated two more for a 10-1 advantage. Ladeburg stole second, Kuhlmann drew a walk and Schmitz was called on to potentially end the game.
One ball. One strike. Two balls. Two strikes.
A foul ball.
Then, elation.
“First time seeing a live pitch in about two and a half weeks,” Schmitz said softly as water built on the tip of his eyes.
Classmate Mason Harter joked he was ready to relieve Kuhlmann and keep the senior pitching lineup going. He was 1 for 3 with a run and a steal while Kelley added a 3 for 4, three RBI effort to his pitching performance. Kuhlmann (1 for 2) doubled and walked twice.
Garet Shannon scored three runs and walked twice and Ladeburg (2 for 4) drove in two.
“We got a lot of hits tonight, can’t ask for anything better,” Kelley said.
“We’re going to see two solid teams the next two (regular season games) … but they’ll help us get ready for the postseason,” Schmitz said. “Hopefully, we see a couple good pitchers to help us.”