Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College.
The Bears run at the Indian Hills Invitational on Oct. 14 in Ottumwa.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails run at the Mount Mercy Seminole Valley Stampede on Saturday.
Football
Israel Hernandez is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (0-5, 0-5 NSIC) fell at Southwest Minnesota State, 47-7.
Klay Seehase is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University.
The Peacocks host Augustana on Saturday.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (5-0, 3-0 A-R-C) beat Loras, 42-3.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. He made six total tackles against Loras.
He has 13 tackles on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights are at Central College on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (6-0) beat Missouri Valley College, 55-7. Stoler has started multiple games.
The Vikings play at William Penn University on Oct. 13.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a senior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks placed 11th at the fall Watkins Invitational in Winona. Maloch shot a 162 (81/81) and tie for 59th as an individual.
The Peacocks were at Lewis university in Lemont, Ill., on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (9-7, 1-2) lost at Kansas State on Sunday.
She had 13 assists, seven digs, two kills and one ace against the Wildcats.
Brandt has 214 assists, 51 digs, seven aces, five kills and a block assist in 11 matches played.
The Cyclones host Kansas on Friday.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (10-5, 4-4 NSIC) went 2-0 in NSIC play last weekend.
Beesecker has 237 digs, 42 assists and 17 aces in 15 matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 77 digs, 46 kills, six total blocks, nine aces and two assists in 10 matches.
The Peacocks played at Winona State on Tuesday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (8-7, 4-4 NSIC) won two in NSIC play.
Joerger has 65 kills, 61 total blocks, 14 digs and five assists in 15 matches.
The Warriors hosted Upper Iowa on Tuesday.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (15-4, 8-3 Heartland) have won four conseciutive matches.
The Mustangs host Park and MidAmerica Nazarene this weekend.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (6-13, 5-6 Heartland) split a pair of matches recently.
The Vikings play at Evangel on Friday.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (14-7, 2-3) fell 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22 at Kirkwood last Tuesday.
Burgart has one assist and one dig in one match.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker.
Lynch has eight kills, six digs, three solo blocks and three block assists in nine matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College.
Platte has 136 digs, 46 kills, 15 assists, nine aces and four block assists in 19 matches.
The RedTails host Ellsworth today.