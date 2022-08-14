Four more sleeps.
The second week of football practice is upon the state of Iowa, which means area teams have roughly 12 more hours of hitting teammates before being able to connect against someone else.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Four more sleeps.
The second week of football practice is upon the state of Iowa, which means area teams have roughly 12 more hours of hitting teammates before being able to connect against someone else.
A quartet of North Iowa Cedar League East foes will see each other in returns of the 2021 scrimmage schedule.
Oelwein heads to Sumner for a 5 p.m. controlled-environment get together with Sumner-Fredericksburg. Wapsie Valley hosts Jesup at the same time in Fairbank.
North Fayette Valley heads to Guttenberg to push, pull and run with Clayton Ridge at 6 p.m.
West Central heads to Dunkerton for a 7 p.m. start. Both teams lost games on their schedule when Meskwaki Settlement School cancelled its season; it is not confirmed if Friday’s meet-up is a replacement game.
West Central (2-6) collected its first multiple-win season since 2015. Oelwein (1-7) was one game away from a fourth straight multiple-win season. Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-6) took advantage of not reaching the playoffs to claim a third straight three-win campaign.
North Fayette Valley (9-2) was one victory from a trip to the 2A semifinal round at Northern Iowa and posted its best record since 2016. Wapsie Valley (8-3) fared the same and has won seven or more games all but one year since 2017.
• • •
The Oelwein Daily Register falls sports preview section will appear in newspapers Aug. 27.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.