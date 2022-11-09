Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell.
The Rams played at Coe on Wednesday, and host Eureka on Sunday.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting this season.
The Peacocks play East Central University at 4 p.m. Friday and the University of Central Missouri at 6 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks play Southern Arkansas University at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the University of Arkansas at Monticello at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College.
The Norse played at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul on Tuesday and at Carleton College on Saturday.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College.
The Bears run at the NJCAA Championships on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. He was named to the ICCAC Division II all-region first team and all-conference honorable mention list.
The RedTails run at the NJCAA Championships on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Football
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (9-0, 7-0 A-R-C) beat Simpson, 81-9.
Corbin participated in the victory.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College. Ott participated in the victory.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College. Rodgers participated in the victory.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader returned an interception 16 yards and made one tackle in the victory.
He has 15 tackles and one interception on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Smock participated in the victory.
The Knights play at Coe College on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (10-0, 4-0) beat Culver-Stockton, 46-21. Stoler has started multiple games.
The Vikings host Clarke on Saturday.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (17-8, 8-3) lost against Kansas State on Friday. Brandt collected 27 assists and nine digs.
Brandt has 429 assists, 115 digs, 15 aces, 11 kills and a block assist in 20 matches played.
The Cyclones played at Texas on Wednesday.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (14-13, 8-12 NSIC) ended the season on a four-match losing streak.
Beesecker ended with 453 digs, 80 assists and 41 aces in 27 matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa.
Imbrogno ended with 192 digs, 54 kills, 21 aces, nine assists, five block assists and two solo blocks in 22 matches.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (12-15, 8-12 NSIC) ended the season on a six-match losing streak.
Joerger ended with 105 kills, 71 block assists, 17 solo blocks, 21 digs and five assists in 26 matches.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (20-9, 12-7 Heartland) lost their postseason opener in three sets.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (14-18, 12-7 Heartland) lost their postseason opener in four sets.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (19-11) fell to Iowa Central Community College during the Region 11-A tournament championship.
Statistics for the championship match were unavailable as of press time.
Burgart ended with two kills, one assist and one dig in two matches.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker for Hawkeye Community College.
Lynch ended with 22 kills, 10 block assists, six digs and three solo blocks in 15 matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College.
Platte ended with 190 digs, 82 kills, 21 assists, 10 aces and seven block assists in 27 matches.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior for Upper Iowa.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior for Upper Iowa.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks wrestle at Luther College on Saturday.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell.
The Rams beat Simpson, 30-9, Nov. 3 and wrestled in the Saint Ambrose Duals on Wednesday.