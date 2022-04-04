Rookie years provided a wealth of knowledge for Heather Kral and Jason Yessak and their Husky tennis teams.
In their sophomore stints, both head coaches feel there is nothing to do but improve. For one, each knows their athletes a lot more after being thrown into the coaching fire right before spring.
“It’s kind of nice that I have a rapport with the girls,” Kral said. “It’s fun to see that, and I think we’re going to have a better start to the season than last year.”
Added Yessak, “What have I learned? I learn every day from them.”
Yessak’s squad has a core trio back from a team that won two matches (2-7), both against Independence. Senior Colton Roete (2-5) begins at No. 1 after splitting time between No. 1 and No. 2 singles last year. Juniors Westin Woodson and Austin Schoultz each went 2-5 as well, while floating between Nos. 3-6 (3-4 for Woodson, 5-6 for Schoultz).
“Austin’s really impressed me, just from where he was a year ago on the first day of practice to where he is now,” Yessak said. “He’s stronger, more confident, more willing to try different types of shots. He’s starting to become one of our leaders, too.”
“Same with Westin. He’s really improved.”
Roete and Woodson collected a win in doubles play but spent most of their time in doubles play mixed among the now-departed seniors, as did Schoultz.
Yessak also hit the recruiting trail to supplant the departed seniors and to expand the program from its just-qualified-to-play-a-match half-dozen. Four athletes — Kale Berinobis, Chance Conner, Jonathan Ehn and Parker Sperfslage — responded and Yessak sees promise in all of them.
“Parker brings some skills and athletic ability. Chance Conner is a lefty who I really like. We picked up Kale last week, and he’s our sparkplug,” Yessak said. “During our basketball banquet, I said to Jonathan, who was our girls’ basketball manager, ‘Why don’t you come try it out?’
“He showed up the next day. He tries so hard and has improved a lot from the first day out here.”
Kral expanded her roster as well, but the team is buoyed by a large returning core. The Huskies (0-9) were winless in 2021 and picked up five match wins in all dual meets.
“Last year was the first time a lot of these girls played, or played on varsity,” Kral said. “A lot of them have shown improvement after playing on their own.
“They’ve come a long way in the year I’ve known them.”
Kaylie Stewart claimed at least four of those five wins — two in singles, two in doubles — at No. 6 in 2021, but has impressed Kral with her leap this season. The senior is slated to begin the year at No. 3 singles.
“It will be great for Kaylie to challenge herself,” Kral said. “A lot of times last year, she was the only one winning a match. She’ll have a lot of challenges this year at a new spot.”
It is one of several shifts amongst the returnees Kral has seen early on. Senior Laney Smith beat classmate Morgan Alber in a challenge match to claim the No. 1 spot to begin the year, giving Kral a veteran trio of athletes at the top.
“Laney’s serve and her groundstrokes have improved dramatically. She’s definitely got a lot more speed and her placement is better,” Kral said. “It’s been fun to see how much growth a lot of them have had.
“I’m seeing a lot of mixing up from last year’s seeding, shifting within the roster. That’s fun to see.”