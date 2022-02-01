Klay Seehase is trying to make up for lost time.
The senior center missed nearly half Sumner-Fredericksburg’s season after a first-game injury. Monday marked his eighth game back and Seehase made himself felt with 32 points as the Cougars came back to secure a 70-66 North Iowa Cedar League East division win against Oelwein.
“I’ve been out for half the season, so I told myself I have to get back to where I should have been at the start of the season,” Seehase said.
Added classmate and Sumner point guard Peyton Schmitz, “It’s nice throwing it down to a guy that is 6-foot-6. Makes a lot of it easy.”
Seehase’s scoreline marked his third game with 20 or more points and more importantly for the visiting team, broke a seven-game winless streak.
“We had guys that stepped up and played ball. That’s really what it was,” Sumner head coach Mike Quigley said. “We made some key defensive plays, hit some big free throws. It’s been a long time since our last win. I’m happy to get it.”
The Cougars (6-11, 2-5) trailed Oelwein (1-16, 0-7) by five, 64-59, after Conall Sauser’s three-point play with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the contest. Sumner turned the ball over its next possession, but the Huskies missed their shot.
Austin Langreck hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to three (64-61). Later, a Schmitz steal led to another three-point play opportunity and a potential tie game
He missed the free throw, but Seehase grabbed the offensive rebound and putback for a 65-64 lead with 1:20 on the clock.
“‘Dirt’ got to the line and me and Austin Langreck said we were going to cross in case he missed it,” Seehase said. “He missed it and I went back up and scored that.
“We were ready to go from there.”
Another Huskies turnover led to Schmitz hitting a pair form the line and a 67-64 lead with 39 seconds left. Oelwein gave the ball away again and Brendan Duffy widened the visitors’ lead (69-64) with two foul shots.
Sauser sank a pair for a 69-66 deficit and the home team got the ball back with a chance to draw closer with six seconds left on the clock.
An offensive foul on the inbound play gave Sumner the ball again and Schmitz split foul shots with five ticks on the clock for the final score.
“Not too happy about (falling behind by five) but kept our composure and finally got some points at the end,” Schmitz said. “Got some stops when we needed to.”
Oelwein head coach Michael Mohlis rode both sides of the rail while analyzing the final two and a half minutes. The Huskies matched the Cougars for the duration of the contest and jumped ahead because of a late 8-2 surge.
The next six possessions were a combination of four turnovers and two missed shots. It led to the team’s 16th straight loss.
“We had a few turnovers down the stretch. That hurt,” Mohlis said. “Down the stretch, we could have been more efficient with getting into a better offensive flow and trying to get the shot we wanted.”
Mohlis concurred when asked if it might be a lack of experience playing with a lead.
“Yeah, a little bit,” he said. “We really haven’t been in that situation too much. We were a couple times recently, and we’re trying to get into those situations more, obviously.
“I credit our guys. They battled tonight and they were in the reason that we were in that situation. Sumner plays tough and hard, and our guys matched that intensity, if not better.”
Schmitz added 16 for the Cougars.
Oelwein had four in double figures, with Sauser and Garet Kiel putting up 17 apiece. Cole Hamilton added 12 and Carter Jeanes netted 11.
“Breaking down some of those situations is something we can get to more and more now,” Mohlis said. “We battled and our guys put ourselves in that situation (to win) tonight so I’m happy that they’re there. Now it’s just getting to that next step.”