My friend and ex-coworker John has two female children, age four years and two.
At 2:03 p.m. Thursday afternoon, here read the outgoing text: “The 7-year-old HASN’T CALMED DOWN since we got here. Don’t kids have off switches, John?”
His reply: “They do not. It’s like when you go to take the batteries out and you realize there were never batteries.”
The 7-year-old was my nephew, Itzhak. Here was Wrigley Field. It was the third inning of the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. It was his first in-person Cubs game.
And he didn’t turn off. Not when we woke up, not when we got on the train, not when we got to the ballpark, not when we went through the game, not when we dawdled in the main gift store after the game, not when we got back on the train.
My sister, the mother, was exhausted. The sports reporter, who covers sports for a living, was exhausted. Itzhak powered the sun. He inherited whatever Jimmy Butler was powered by in the Heat-Bucks series.
It finally dawned on me at *checks clock* 12:03 a.m. Friday morning — remembering the wonderment of going to your first live, in this case, Cubs game. Wasn’t the first live sporting event, which has scarred him from probably ever wanting to want hockey ever again, much less like it.
But it was his first time at Wrigley. There are videos somewhere on my social media feeds of Itzhak being less than a year old and with us when the 2016 World Series brought me home from Wisconsin for Game 7, so he is indoctrinated.
And yours truly worked for four summers at Wrigley, so there is fullhand knowledge of a person’s first venture to that ballpark — child or adult, honestly.
That’s where the energy came from. Forty-three-year old ex-ballpark employees who have worked roughly 240 games at Wrigley and lived full lives may not be as enraptured, but a first time at a sports palace — Wrigley, Lambeau Field, the Rose Bowl, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, name a place — is magic.
Itzhak drank it all in. He cheered wildly nearly every pitch, followed the crowd slightly after it was explained why it booed Fernando Tatis Jr. every at-bat (Saying “He was caught using something not legal to improve his play” was about as far as either of us were going to go) and held up a giant homemade sign every half inning for his favorite player, Patrick Wisdom, despite the third baseman having the day off.
You remember the first time you were in a special place for a live sporting event: Staring out at the grass at Kinnick or Jack Trice, stepping onto the Blue Oval, looking at the colorful stands as a middle schooler before a high school basketball game.
It’s a journey and destination at the same time. Jerryd Southmayd Field and Husky Stadium are the same yard length as Kinnick or Jack Trice, but the college fields look so much bigger on TV. (Or in one’s mind). Diehards always view it as revelatory, no matter the age — “This is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen,” Ned Beatty said as Daniel Reuttiger when the Reuttiger’s visited Notre Dame Stadium for the first time in “Rudy.”
Forty-five minutes after 12:03 a.m. I can’t recall comprehending my first live sporting event when I was young. I was at the old Chicago Stadium for a Blackhawks game, and Soldier Field the season or two after the 1986 Super Bowl win. There is photographic proof. Roughly the same age as the nephew.
It’s not as ingrained in me as my only high school wrestling pin, or being on the actual field the day Daryl Kile passed away (the day of my only on-field assignment in four seasons).
But this day will be, forever. Not because of the solo homers by Eric Hosmer, Dansby Swanson or Nelson Velasquez. Not because of the enormity of the area remodel outside the stadium (That used to be a McDonalds, once upon a time). But because of a hyperactive 7-year-old’s view of it. Because we all felt like that once, and hope everyone else has a chance to their first time at a special place.