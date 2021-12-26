Senior Day.
It is an annual tradition for Wartburg College athletics, as well as every college program across the country.
Ethan Lape’s parents have never missed one of his college games. So of course parents Bob and Renee were there to both participate in the ceremony and watch the contest.
Ethan had a surprise for them.
“So we’ve had the ‘hoss’ package in for years here; it started before I got here.]=,” first-year offenisve line coach Joe Fehrle said. “Ethan’s been back there working at fullback, grinding it out, making some blocks for us. I figured, senior day, why not throw him a bone with all the touchdowns he’s blocked for?”
Fourth quarter. Twenty-point lead. Ball at the 1-yard line.
“There were a lot of nerves, actually. First off, the main goal was to not fumble. The second was get in the end zone,” Ethan said. “Last year, Quentin Nelson, an offensive lineman for the Colts, he got the ball and got stuffed at the goal line. I was like, ‘Well, if he gets stuffed, anyone can. So I better get in.’”
The Knights ran for 24 touchdowns in 2021. One of them, after a 1-yard plunge on Senior Day, forever belongs to North Fayette Valley alum Ethan Lape.
“It was a quick little run downhill, a quick fullback dive,” Fehrle said. “He took it like a loaf of bread, but he fell into the end zone. Got himself six points.
“Everyone was excited, The whole sideline was excited and the crowd went crazy. The o-line went crazy. It was a good way to cap off senior day for the guy.”
Ethan later asked his father, who coached him as a TigerHawk and is the current Oelwein head football coach, a simple question.
“I joked with him and mom, ‘Why didn’t I get the ball in high school?’ It took me all the way to the last year in college to get the ball,’” Ethan chuckled. “It was enjoyable to joke with him about it.”
Lape closed his five-year career with Wartburg earning runner-up (7-3, 6-2) in the American Rivers Conference for the first time in his career. The Knights previously won the A-R-C or a share of it from 2017-2019.
Lape was on track to graduate in 2020 with just one class remaining, but decided to take the year off of school when the coronavirus forced the postponement of the season.
“It’s just the appreciation for being able to play, to go to school. That kind of stuff hit different with COVID taking away a whole year and me not being able to be part of the program,” Lape said. “I just appreciated the opportunity I got to be able to play again, hang out with my buddies all the time and making the connection with my new coaches.”
Fehrle came in as part of a staff restructuring around new head coach Chris Winter, the Knights’ former defensive coordinator.
“Fifth-year guy, been around here forever,” Fehrle said of Lape. “What I heard about Lape (coming in) was just the hard work the guy puts in. Tough-nosed, leader in the room, seen so much ball here. He’s definitely played so many positions for us through his time.”
Lape played three different positions — center and both guards — as a senior. Alongside his touchdown, he recorded one tackle and started all 10 contests. He was named first team A-R-C and second team All-Region 5 through D3football.com.
“When it comes down to it, everyone wants to have that one spot that’s secure and you just become the best at it you can be at that position,” Lape said. “But sometimes that’s not what is best for the team. We had some injuries this year on the line that caused me to flip over or fill in. Being versatile and knowing the roles, all the roles, is part of being a leader.”
Fehrle noted Lape’s selflessness aided in the staff’s decision to move him around the inside of the line.
“He was all for the team — ‘I’m here for the team coach, so whatever you need me to do,’” Fehrle said. “He’s very intelligent, football-wise, knows where he’s going up front and plays physical.”
It culminated, in a sense, with the score. Wartburg ended the season on a two-game win streak.
“Being on the line, you always dream of scoring a touchdown. It was a cool experience, I guess, and shows the appreciation the coaches have doing that for me,” Lape said. “Having all the guys blocking and celebrating with me after that was a really, really cool experience.”