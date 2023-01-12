It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on contests from Jan. 2-7.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged 26 points, 18.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 blocks as the Warriors went 2-0.
Brooks Ingels, West Central: The senior averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds as the Blue Devils went 1-1.
Tatum Nuss, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Cougars ended a seven-game losing streak with a 55-47 victory at Columbus Catholic.
Blake Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The senior averaged 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Cael Reichter, NFV: The sophomore averaged 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The sophomore averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Huskies went 1-1.
Andrew Westpfahl, WV: The senior averaged 11 points and two steals.
Haydin Becker, OEL: The freshman averaged 15 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, two assists and two blocks as the Huskies went 2-0.
Makenna Grove, NFV: The senior averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and three steals as the TigerHawks went 2-1.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The senior scored 16 points, dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds as the Cougars beat Columbus Catholic, 64-48.
Kasydi Meyer, NFV: The senior averaged 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and three steals.
Grace Mullihan, WV: The freshman averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Warriors went 1-1.
McKinzie See, OEL: The freshman averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks.
Kaiden Belinsky, WV: The freshman went 4-1 at 106 pounds and placed second at the Tripoli Invitational.
Kyle Kuhlmann, S-F: The junior went 2-2 at 195 pounds and placed second at the Tripoli Invitational.
Nolan Lamphier, OEL: The junior went 5-1 at 182 pounds and placed second at the Central Elkader Invitational.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The senior went 4-1 at 126 pounds and placed second at the Tripoli Invitational.
Ryley Hartman, OEL: The sophomore placed first at 110 pounds at the Central Elkader Invitational, with three pins.
Claire Koester, NFV: The junior placed second at 125 pounds at the Central Elkader Invitational, with three pins.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior placed first at 105 pounds at the Central Elkader Invitational at 105 pounds, with two pins.