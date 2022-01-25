It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Basketball
Boys
Carter Jeanes, Oelwein: The junior guard averaged 14 points as the Huskies went 0-3.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The junior forward averaged 13 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as the Warriors went 2-0.
Tayler Luzum, North Fayette Valley: The senior wing averaged 12.67 points as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Wil Miller, NFV: The senior forward averaged 18.3 points, 4.67 rebounds and four steals as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Casey O’Donnell, WV: The junior guard averaged 15 points as the Warriors went 2-0.
Peyton Schmitz, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.67 assists as the Cougars went 0-3.
Girls
Alyssa Bohr, NFV: The senior guard averaged 14 points and 5.67 rebounds as the TigerHawks went 2-1.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior forward averaged 30.3 points and 15 rebounds as the Cougars went 2-1. She also set the school record for points in a game with 42.
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior forward averaged 8.5 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 steals as the Warriors went 1-1.
Malayna Kiel, OEL: The senior guard averaged 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds as the Huskies went 1-2.
Kenlin Schmitt, NFV: The senior forward averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds as the TigerHawks went 2-1.
Bowling
Boys
Mason Brown-Gonnerman, NFV: The junior averaged a 357.5, with a high of 363, as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Austin Espe, OEL: The junior averaged a 351, with a high of 421, as the uskies went 0-3.
Connor McMurray, NFV: The junior averaged a 359 as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Jacob Rader, S-F: The senior rolled a 358 in the Cougars’ win.
Girls
Kelliann Dillon, S-F: The junior rolled a 275 in the Cougars’ win.
Hailey Wurzer, NFV: The junior averaged a 321, with a high of 362, as the TigerHawks went 1-1.
Wrestling
Boys
Kanen Decker, Gavin Leistikow, WV: The pair each went 5-1 with a third-place tournament finish.
Lane German, Jacob Goedken, Avery Vaske, Starmont: The trio all went 5-0 this week with first-place tournament finishes.
Louis Hamlett, STAR: The senior went 6-0 this week with four pins and a first-place tournament finish.
Cannon Joerger, Dawson Schmit, WV: The juniors each went 4-1 this week with a second-place tournament finish.
Nick Koch, NFV: The 126-pound senior went 5-1 this week with four pins.
Trace Meyer, S-F: The junior 120-pound went 7-0 this week with five pins.
Colton Schupbach, NFV: The senior 285-pounder went 4-1 this week with four pins.
Christian Stoler, OEL: The senior 285-pounder went 5-1 during the week.
Davis VanSickle, S-F: The sophomore 132-pounder went 6-1 this week with four pins.
Girls
Kerigan Alexander, Drew Chensvold, Leslie Graves, NFV: All three went 2-2 at the girl’s state tournament.
Sasha Gitch, S-F: The junior 120-pounder went 3-2 at the girl’s state tournament.
Ryley Hartman, OEL: The freshman 115-pounder went 5-2 at the girl’s state tournament.
Emmah Hoveland, OEL: The freshman 100-pounder went 4-2 during the week, including a dual-match pin and 2-2 at the girl’s state tournament.
Emma Speicher, S-F: The senior went 2-2 at the girl’s state tournament.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The sophomore 100-pounder went 5-2 at the girl’s state tournament and placed fifth.
Delaney Youngblut, WV: The junior went 3-2 during the week.