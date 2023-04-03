Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Golf
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and senior at Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks are at the University of Central Missouri through today and host the Upper Iowa Invitational this weekend in Waterloo.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and senior infielder at Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (9-13, 1-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) lost their last game.
Jeanes is batting .250 (1 for 4) with seven runs scored, one hit by pitch and one stolen base in 15 games.
UIU hosted Sioux Falls on Monday, hosts Wayne State on Wednesday, hosts Minnesota Crookston on Friday and hosts Bemidji State on Saturday. All games are doubleheaders.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore pitcher at Wartburg College. The Knights (10-10) have won two straight.
Lape is 0-2 in four appearances. She has pitched one inning, allowing five hits, four walks, three earned runs and one hit batter with one strikeout.
Wartburg hosts Central College in a doubleheader Friday.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore at Simpson College. The Storm (16-4) have won six straight.
Meyer is 0 for 2 with one RBI in two games.
Simpson plays at Nebraska Wesleyan today, then hosts Grinnell on Wednesday and Coe on Saturday. All matchups are doubleheaders.
Track and field
Carson Lienau is a Jesup graduate and a freshman at Northern Iowa. He placed second in the shot put (53 feet, 1.5 inches) and fifth in the discus (162-11) at the Wartburg Select Open last weekend.
The Panthers are at the Fighting Illini Challenge on Saturday.
Peyton Halverson is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman at Upper Iowa. He placed 19th in the 1,600-meter run (3 minutes, 40.06 seconds) and 23rd in the 800 (2:08.22) at the Wartburg Select Open.
Nolan Evans is a Jesup graduate and a freshman at Northern Iowa. He did not participate at the Wartburg Select open.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman for Upper Iowa. He did not participate at the Wartburg Select open.
The Peacocks participate at the Coe Invitational on Saturday.
Malayna Kiel is an Oelwein graduate and Southwest Minnesota State freshman.
The Mustangs are at the South Dakota Early Bird Open this weekend.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and junior at
Wartburg. She placed 20th in the 400 hurdles (1:14.53) and was part of the 1,600 relay that placed 10th (4:16.9).
Andrew Rownd is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Wartburg. He did not participate at the Wartburg Select open.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and sophomore at Wartburg. He placed 15th in the pole vault (9-6.5), 21st in the javelin (129-11), 33rd in the 110 hurdles (18.37) and 36th in the 400 hurdles (1:06.01).
The Knights participate in the UW-LaCrosse Open on Friday.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed 14th in the 200 (29.68) at the Mounty Mercy Mustang Open and was a leg in the runner-up 400 relay (2:51.82).
Carter Even is a Jesup graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He placed 15th in the 100 (11.58), 25th in the 200 (23.72) and was a leg of the fourth-place 400 relay team (44.31).
Austin Langreck is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He placed 15th in the 800 (2:09.37).
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She did not participate in the Mustang Open.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He did not participate in the Mustang Open.
Maddi Vawter is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed 13th in the 100 (13.87) and 200 (29.68) and was a leg in the runner-up 400 relay (2:51.82).
The RedTails participate in the Good Friday Open in Dubuque.