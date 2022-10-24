It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Oelwein boys: The Huskies won their first state-qualifying meet in school history, edging out Denver by three points for the 2A Oelwein SQM championship and one of three automatic state meet berths.
Conall Sauser placed second, then Jacob Sullivan (seventh, 17:19.77), Benjamin Driscoll (eighth, 17:22.77) followed as top-10 placements.
Ray Gearhart was 10th (17:27.58). Gabe Driscoll placed 36th (18:32.3) to close the team score. Caleb Schunk was 45th and Keshaun Williams was 72nd.
Brylee Bellis and Brooklyn Etringer, Wapsie Valley: The seniors qualified for the 1A state meet, with Bellis third (22:14.66) and Brooklyn Etringer sixth (22:54.95).
Ava Bilden and Braelyn Meyer, NFV: The junior and sophomore, respectively, qualified for the state meet by placing 14th (20:42.51) and 10th (20:38.37), respectively.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The Starmont-West Central senior won the Oelwein state qualifier in 16 minutes, 44.25 seconds.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior won the Monticello state qualifier in 18:59.
Ayden Burrow, NFV: The sophomore ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble in a playoff loss.
Mason Harter, WV: The senior made one sack, 5.5 tackles and caught four passes for 39 yards and a TD during a playoff win.
Noah Henderson, S-F: The sophomore ran for 37 yards, caught a pass for 24 yards, and made six tackles during a playoff loss.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The senior intercepted two passes and caught two passes for 39 yards and a score during a playoff win.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior recorded 23 kills, seven digs, three aces and a block assist during a playoff win.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior recorded a double-double of 15 kills and 10 digs, and added four aces and a block assists during a playoff win.
Zoey Reisner, Oelwein: The senior recorded seven digs, five kills, two block assists and an assist during a playoff loss.
Abby Squires, West Central: The senior recorded 34 kills, seven aces, four solo blocks and an assist during two playoff matches.