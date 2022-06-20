It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Baseball
Bryce Elsbernd, North Fayette Valley: The junior was 2-0 on the mound, with 15 strikeouts, two earned runs allowed and five walks over 6 2/3 innings as the TigerHawks went 4-0. He also went 8 for 13 with seven runs batted in and eight runs scored.
Cole Fauser, NFV: The sophomore was 2-0 on the mound, with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.
Jaymison Howard, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The sophomore went 6 for 19 with four RBI and three stolen bases as the Cougars went 2-3. He also struck out 10 and allowed three earned runs in 10 innings across two starts.
Tucker Ladeburg, Wapsie Valley: The sophomore went 5 for 16 with eight RBI and one home run as the Warriors went 4-0. He also went 1-0 on the mound, striking out two and allowing three earned runs over five innings.
Tatum Nuss, SFT: The freshman went 10 for 17 with five RBI. He also went 1-0 on the mound, striking out 18 and allowing three earned runs and three walks across nine innings.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior went 9 for 12 with seven RBI, four doubles and eight runs scored.
Traeton Sauerbrei, WV: The junior was 1-0 with a complete game. He struck out five and allowed no hits, no earned runs and no walks.
Jacob Schoer, WV: The sophomore went 11 for 14 with three RBI, three doubles and seven runs scored.
Softball
Anna Curley, WV: The sophomore was 1-1 in the circle over three appearances and 16 innings in as the Warriors went 1-4. S
he struck out 17 and allowed eight earned runs and eight walks.
Jamie Jones, SFT: The eighth grader went 2 for 6 with five RBI and two home runs as the Cougars went 4-0.
Joslynn Melchert, Oelwein: The sophomore went 4 for 11 with four RBI, seven runs scored, a double and a home run as the Huskies went 2-3.
Jana Meyer, SFT: The sophomore went 6 for 11 with six steals and three runs scored.
Emma Smock, Oel: The junior went 8 for 16 with four RBI, a home run and two doubles.
Saela Steege, SFT: The freshman went 3-0 in the circle, with three complete games. She struck out nine and allowed four earned runs. She also went 4 for 12 with two RBI.