DENVER — Aidan Shannon’s day started solid and ended solid.
The junior ran the anchor leg of the 3,200-meter relay as the sun popped in and out for a 10-minute stretch and helped Wapsie Valley win in a time of 8 minutes, 41.28 seconds.
Later, Shannon outpaced the field and won the 1,600 run by two and a half seconds to account for most of Wapsie’s 35 points during a cold, wind-whipped Denver boys invitational Thursday.
Shannon bested Grundy Center’s Kaden Lynch in both the 1,600 and final 3,200 leg. Wapsie’s seed time was 9:03.4 and it clocked 22.12 seconds faster. Traeton Sauerbrei gave way to Dawson Schmit, who gave way to Ian Buzynski.
Shannon took the baton from Buzynski.
The Warrior relays picked up most of their points outside of that 20. The 1,600 relay placed fourth (3:44.41), the shuttle hurdle relay was sixth (1:09.16), the distance medley was seventh (4:16.8) and the 800 relay was eighth (1:39.29).
Aidan Brady placed fifth in the 3,200 (11:25.27) as the other point-scoring individual.
West Central picks up medals at Kee
Charlie Sieck and Adam Scott were event runner-ups and Wyatt Nelson placed fourth in two sprints as the Blue Devil boys were fifth with 48 points Thursday at the Gary Bottorf Invitational in Lansing.
Annika Kent-Thomas was second in the 800 and Brooklyn Rose was sixth in the 100 as the girls were fourth with 27 points.
Sieck was runner-up by less than a second in the 800. Scott missed out on gold by 0.19 seconds in the 110 hurdles.
Golf
West Central splits in Postville
The Blue Devil boys beat the Pirates, 201-220, for their first win of the season. Brandon Cushion’s 47 took medalist honors while Brooks Ingels (48) and Nolan Cushion (49) were one and two strokes behind, respectively.
The girls fell to 0-2 with a 249-272 loss. Abby Squires shot a 62 to place third and GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard tied for fourth with a 65.
Soccer
North Fayette Valley boys 2, Postville 0
Decklyn Heins and Brody Schupbach each scored and Kaleb White made five saves as the TigerHawks ended a four-game losing streak Thursday in Postville.
“We had a good game against a tough defensive team,” head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. “They continue to show improvement and are adjusting well to the new changes due to our current injuries and the sickness (throughout the team).”