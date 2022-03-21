Love being in the pool?
The Oelwein Sharks swim team is looking for swimmers. Join in the fun of both individual and team competition while improving swimming skills.
The Sharks are a USA competitive summer swim team located in Oelwein, with a satellite location in Fairbank. The Sharks are open to all area boys and girls (typically age 6-18) that have a basic ability to swim.
The summer season is June 1 to mid-July. Practices begin June 1 and are held at both Fairbank and Oelwein Aquatic Centers.
New swimmers are required to try out for the team, which typically involves swimming the length of the pool (25 yards) in a freestyle stroke. Intrasquad meets are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. There are between eight and 11 meet opportunities in a summer season.
Equipment needed is a one-piece swimsuit, goggles, and a swim cap — but the cap is optional. The cost to join is $90, with a multiple child/family discount available. Fundraising for the program is required.
Registration is from 9-11 a.m. April 23 at the Oelwein Wellness Center (face masks are required). Fundraising materials, try on competition suits and meet/greet for new swimmers/families will all take place that day.
For questions, call Jeanne Baerg (319-238-1207) or Lori Rehmert (319-239-2396). For more information, log on to the Facebook page (Sharks Swim Team Oelwein/Fairbank).