FAIRBANK — Nothing’s going in.
Not entirely true — nearly everything is not going in, which is awful grammar.
Wapsie Valley shot 8 for 43 against Grundy Center on Friday during a 45-27 loss, its third in a row. The Warriors (6-11) trailed by just six after one frame, 14-8, but didn’t score in the second quarter and scored on back-to-back offensive possession just twice in the contest.
Kayla Ott’s club sank 9 of 18 free throws and committed 21 turnovers, but just one in the final frame. Sydney Matthias’ jumper tied the game at 2-all and Peyton Curley’s free throws knotted the contest at 4. Kenzie Snyder added two free throws and Isabel LaRue put in a layup for a six-point deficit (14-8) with 17 seconds left in the frame. Wapsie didn’t score for another eight minutes, 41 seconds.
It's become a trend for the Warriors, who averaged 30.5 points in their first six losses but 21.8 in their last five.
Snyder scored seven and Matthias netted five. Senior Elle Voy collected a three-point play late to give her four points and allow her team to match Grundy Center’s Carlie Willis, who scored 27 for the Spartans.
Grace Mullihan grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots for the home team.
