It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The sophomore placed 11th at the Class 2A state meet in 16 minutes, 45.28 seconds.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The Starmont-West Central senior placed fourth at the Class 2A state meet in 16:24.88.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior placed fifth at the Class 2A state meet in 19:51.
Hunter Kane, Wapsie Valley: The senior ran for nine yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 22 yards during a playoff loss. He made 14.5 tackles in his final game.
Braden Knight, WV: The senior ran for 43 yards and caught three passes for 40 yards during a playoff loss. He kicked a 28-yard field goal and made 10 tackles in his final game.
Morgan Block, S-F: The junior recorded 26 digs, 15 kills and a solo block as the Cougars went 2-0 to qualify for state.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The freshman recorded 22 kills, 21 digs, and an ace as the Warriors went 2-0 to qualify for state.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior recorded 14 kills, nine digs, five solo blocks, two block assists and an ace.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior recorded 54 kills, 28 digs, five aces, two block assists and a solo block.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior recorded 31 digs, 27 kills, four aces, two solo blocks and a block assist.
Payten Seehase, S-F: The senior recorded 18 digs, 15 kills, three aces and a solo block.