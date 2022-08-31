Charlie Sieck smiled.
The question was: How does it feel to be undefeated on the season?
Starmont-West Central’s senior standout grew animated, for him.
“Just like our football team. Undefeated,” he said. “Go Blue Devils.”
It was the closest the West Central distance athlete got to trash talk after clocking 6 minutes, 57.27 seconds to win the Oelwein Invitational on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Sieck earned his second gold medal in two meets, pushing past a group of Oelwein runners within the first third of the race and kept up a 1-2 pairing with Husky sophomore Conall Sauser for a good two-thirds of the event. Sieck pulled away from Sauser in the final 200 meters to create a 21-second gap and an average mile time of 5:27.4.
“I just kicked in,” Sieck said. “You feel it coming up, and just go. I guess it was the adrenaline.”
Was it the goal to win?
“I just came here to run as fast as I can,” was the response.
The co-op placed ninth in the 17-team field with 271 points. Lane German was 43rd in 19:24.27 and Ian Otdoerfer (57, 20:05.23) also placed top 60.
North Fayette Valley was 11th with 302 points and Sumner-Fredericksburg placed 14th (358).
Lukas McGowan (19:27.21) led the TigerHawks, placing 47th. Seniors Trey Nederhoff (19:23.2) and Ethan Boyle (19:38.73) placed 42nd and 52nd, respectively.
Wapsie Valley didn’t run a full team. Cole Bram placed 74th in 20:58.12.
Individual placements bolster area girl’s teams
Seven seconds is fine.
Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor was seven seconds behind North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley at the conclusion of the Oelwein Invitational.
She clocked 19:57 and put together a 6:25.3 average mile to lead the Cougars to sixth place with 153 points. Sumner was 10 behind North Linn.
“I think that I ran a good race,” Trainor said. “I wanted to break 20 minutes and I did. I tried to use the flat course to my advantage because next week we have a hilly course. I used the good competition to push me to do my best.”
The Cougars went 25-33-41-52 in terms of team scoring behind the senior standout. Saela Steege placed 27th (22:42.59), Sophie Boehmler (23:17.16) placed 36th, Lily Mayo (23:43.5) placed 44th and Jana Meyer (24:15.45) placed 55th.
Claire Rucker (24:30.6) was 61st and Ella Pitz (26:57.57) was 84th.
“I think our team did pretty good for our second race, but I definitely think we can continue to improve and keep working our way up in the placings,” Trainor said. “I’m excited to see what we can do and keep improving our times.”
Wapsie Valley was 10th (225), led by top-10 placements from Ava VanDaele and Brylee Bellis. The pair had a three-second separation, with VanDaele placing ninth in 21:20.98 and Bellis placing 10th in 21:24.12.
“I think my individual race went well,” VanDaele said. “I went out there with no expectation and no pressures and wanted to see what I could do.”
Added Bellis, “It’s a relief to get the ‘first meet’ jitters out of the way and gather some feedback as to things that went well and improvements to be made. After weeks of practice, it was nice having the opportunity to go out and compete.”
Sophomore Jaylin May placed 57th in 24:22.92 while Jadyn Buhr (26:07.14) and Brooklyn Etringer (26:54.31) rounded out the scoring. Ashlyn Hyde (87, 27:24.23) and Melenna Sander (93, 28:40.93) were the other varsity runners.
The TigerHawks were three points ahead of the Warriors, led by Braelyn Meyer’s 17th place time of 21:45.05. Starmont’s Natalie Hamlett placed 70th.