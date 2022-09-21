Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sieck

Starmont-West Central senior Charlie Sieck and Oelwein’s Conall Sauser are both ranked in the top 10 of Class 2A.

 File photo

Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck won his fifth race of the season, this time by a 45-second margin on Tuesday in Waukon at the Waukon Invitational.

The West Central senior clocked 17 minutes, 11.54 seconds on the course. The StarDevils placed sixth with 132 points.

