Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck won his fifth race of the season, this time by a 45-second margin on Tuesday in Waukon at the Waukon Invitational.
The West Central senior clocked 17 minutes, 11.54 seconds on the course. The StarDevils placed sixth with 132 points.
West Central classmate Bradyon Wedo placed 40th (20:51.63).
North Fayette Valley placed fifth with 131 points, led by Lukas McGowan’s 21st-place finish (19:19.86).
The TigerHawks’ Braelyn Meyer placed fourth (22:22.19) in the girls race and led NFV to third as a team.
Addison Chapman (23:16.98) and Ava Bilden (23:18.94) placed 10-11 and Hope Zurbriggen was 15th (23:39.01).
Natalie Hamlett was 25th (25:03.01) for Starmont-West Central.
West Central’s Abby Sieck was 49th in 31:10.98.
Sieck, Sauser in top 10 of rankings
Sieck was third in the latest IATC 2A boys individual rankings, while Oelwein’s Conall Sauser was seventh.
The Huskies saw two others ranked in the top 30, with Ray Gearhart 19th and Benjamin Driscoll at 29th.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor was fourth in the 2A girls rankings.