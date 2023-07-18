The Sixth Annual Husky Golf Outing, a high school football and golf fundraiser in the form of an 18-hole, four-person best shot scramble, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
A $50 per person fee includes green fees, cart, and a T&T Barbecue meal. Drawn prizes, hole prizes and payouts are included in the day’s festivities.
Money raised goes toward the purchase of equipment for both the football and golf programs.
For football it includes travel bags, shoulder pads and helmets; and for golf, it includes sets of clubs for players and a golf simulator.
Sign up through Hickory Grove through July 31; call 319-283-2674 or ask about it at the clubhouse. Register your foursome and ask for a cart, if necessary.
For questions or more information, contact Oelwein golf coaches Derek Kuennen (dkuennen@oelwein.k12.ia.us), Cole Thomas (cthomas@oelwein.k12.ia.us), or football coach Bob Lape (blape@oelwein.k12.ia.us).