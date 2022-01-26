MAYNARD — A consistent harping from Darin Lockard this season has been for his Blue Devils team to control the ball.
West Central averaged nearly 20 turnovers per contest through its first 12 games, and the coach and program alum has reiterated the turnover issue to his players day in and day out.
The Blue Devils began Tuesday’s Upper Iowa Conference contest against Clayton Ridge clean, going three minutes without giving the ball away. The problem was the club missed its first five shots and trailed by 10 by the time it scored.
The large deficit forced West Central to press itself a little more, which led to what Lockard dubbed “the turnover train” and made way for the Eagles’ 75-45 victory.
West Central (3-11, 2-8) gave away the ball 15 times in the final 13 minutes of the first half and trailed 42-10 at the half.
“We were patient in our offense early, taking care of the basketball, moving it well and getting good looks,” Lockard said. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall. And they hit what I thought were some contested jumpers and shots. That was the start, and guys got a little bit deflated and then the turnover train came.”
While it never closed within fewer than a 26-point deficit (54-28), the home team’s turnaround to score 35 in the second half gave Lockard hope. It won the third quarter, 18-14, and nearly equaled the Eagles (11-4, 10-2) in the fourth, 19-17.
“We regrouped at halftime, and I thought we actually played a pretty decent second half, especially the third quarter,” the coach said. “We came out and the guys kept competing.”
Senior Logan Wescott put up all of his 16 points in the final 16 minutes and Creighton Houge chipped in 10.
“That first half was a bummer. A couple of those shots go early, we maybe keep ourselves in the game through the first quarter,” Lockard said. “In order for us to come out and compete in a game, we have to win the first quarter. You must do that on a possession-by-possession basis. We had some good possessions; we just didn’t make shots and they did.”