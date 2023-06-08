WEST UNION — Absurd.
Seventy-two at-bats. Twenty-seven total hits. Twenty-four total runs.
Sixteen runs batted in. Eleven errors. Five walks. Four hit batters.
It incited near laughter from a pair of Starmont-West Central players.
What aided Starmont-West Central on Wednesday in West Union was that it was on the victorious side of the madness, a 14-10 win in which the StarDevils (6-6) took the lead in the top of the third inning and, amidst all the chaotic ping-ponging, never let go of the lead.
“Our whole team, together, we were hitting the ball really well today,” Brandon Cushion said. “Once we get the bats going, it allowed us to keep putting up runs and allowed us to get hyped up here and there.”
Added Anthony King: “It was a great performance by both teams, really. Both hit the ball well. Both had errors that hurt us, but we overcame them and ended up winning.”
Perhaps the most absurd statistic: Neither team scored through two relatively clean innings.
Both Cushion (single) and Keegan McTaggart (walk) reached base cleanly against NFV’s Tate Germann in innings one and two, while Kenny Kerr (walk) and Cole Fauser (single) reached as McTaggart started for Starmont-West Central.
Then, someone pushed the ludicrous speed button.
Caden Baumgartner walked and moved to second on a groundout to start the third. Nick Wilfong singled, as did Cushion to bring Baumgartner in.
After a strikeout, McTaggart singled in Wilfong and Cushion (3-0). Brooks Ingels singled, as did Jack Thole. Meanwhile, an error plated courtesy runner Elliot Francis (4-0) in the process.
Tristen Kruger drove in Ingels (5-0), Baumgartner drove in courtesy runner Noah Gelner (6-0) and King drove in Kruger (7-0).
NFV (1-11) turned around and scored four in its half inning off McTaggart.
Ben Mabb was hit by a pitch, then the TigerHawks got a single from Peyton Loftsgard, and double from Bryce Elsbernd, a groundout from Lincoln Aeschliman and a double from Blake Reichter. Elsbernd, Aeschliman and Reichter all drew RBIs, and Blake scored on a wild pitch for a 7-4 score.
“If you get too high of a lead, you have to keep it — our coaches kept telling us, ‘Still 0-0,’” Cushion said. “You have to keep thinking like that because you can’t just coast. As we saw; we kind of started coasting a little bit once we scored, and they scored and were right back with us.
“Scoring runs doesn’t mean ‘Oh, we get to sit back and do nothing.’ Just have to keep going, keep building off of it.”
S-WC picked up three (10-4) in the fourth as Thole drove in two and Ingels drive in one, then the host answered with five in its half.
Mabb earned an RBI when his fly ball to deep center dribbled up to the fence, which prompted him to come all the way around. It was scored as a triple and an error, but he slid in safely after driving in Germann (10-6).
Loftsgard doubled, Elsbernd reached on error and Aeschliman doubled for a 10-8 score. Blake Reichter hit a sacrifice fly to close the gap to 10-9.
Baumgartner, who came on in relief of McTaggart, held firm from then. NFV got its 10th run in the bottom of the seventh, an RBI double from Germann, but was behind five at that point.
“We need to make sure we stay focused,” King said. “Keep wanting to get runs, keep wanting to put the score up and not be content with where we’re at. I feel like we did that today.”
The visitors scored three in the fifth on a walk, hit and two errors for a 13-9 lead, and Jase Tommasin’s single drove in Cushion for a 14-9 score in the sixth.
Cushion went 3 for 3 with four runs scored, three steals and two walks. Ingels went 3 for 5 and scored three times.
McTaggart went 2 for 3 with three runs and two steals and Thole went 2 for 5 and drove in four.
Germann went 3 for 4 while Aeschliman, Mabb and Reichter each drove in two. The TigerHawks doubled six times.