FAIRBANK — Save a bullpen, ride an arm.
Taking the ball on five days’ rest, freshman Chase Ackerman threw a 66-pitch, complete-game shutout as Wapsie Valley run-ruled Clayton Ridge-Central Elkader, 10-0, in five innings.
Ackerman struck out six and scattered one hit and three walks. WarEagles (2-12) shortstop Caden Helle and first baseman Kahne Bolsinger were the lone visitors to reach scoring position, but were stranded on the basepaths, as was third baseman Max Nuehring.
“Chase pitched a hell of a game,” sophomore Jacob Schoer said. “He just is a stud.”
Offered Ackerman, “I don’t know about a stud pitcher, but I knew I had to come out and do my job. Do it for the team. The team has my back no matter what.”
Bolsinger reached third on a third-inning walk, stolen base and error. After walking again, he went to second on a fifth-inning balk. Helle singled and went to second on a wild pitch in the second.
Nuehring walked in the fourth.
“Chase did a good job throwing strikes. He really saved our bullpen tonight,” head coach Tom Joecken said. “Had a good mix of fastball and curveball and kept them off balance. He looked really good tonight. It’s the best I’ve seen him this season.”
Wapsie (7-7) used three relievers during Monday’s doubleheader sweep of Union Community, with Blake Hesse pitching in both games. The Warriors have a six-game-in-five-day week, with home games against ranked North Linn (Wednesday) and North Iowa Cedar League East foe Jesup (Thursday) and a game at Denver (Friday) to close the week.
Ackerman noted a healthy arm aided his quest.
“All the other times I’ve pitched, my arm has hurt a little bit (going into it),” he said. “This week, my arm has been the most conditioned it’s ever been. I felt really good today.”
Ackerman picking up three strikeouts and stranding a runner was also an aid because it took Wapsie a couple frames to find its hits. Joecken blamed himself and noted a switch to a small-ball approach was the key.
The Warriors singled twice in the first two innings, but Schoer and Justus Kelley were stranded. Two of the team’s next three singles — Kane Schmitz and Austin Klink — were infield bunts. That set up loaded bases for Schoer, with Keegon Brown on because of a walk.
Schoer drove in one with a single and Schmitz scored on a double-play groundout for a 2-0 lead.
Manny Huebner singled to start the fourth and stole two bases. Traeton Sauerbrei drove him in for the third run, and Sauerbrei later scored for a 4-0 advantage.
The parade continued as Brown (walk), Schmitz (single) and Klink (single) reached with one out. Schoer was hit by a pitch for an RBI and Ladeburg drove in a pair as the advantage ballooned to 8-0.
“I think we kind of underestimated them a little bit,” Schoer said. “We came out and they played pretty good ball the first couple innings. We started getting base hits in the third and fourth, playing small ball, and started to put up runs.”
Schoer ended the contest with a walkoff, two-run double in the fifth.
“Just put the ball in play,” the right fielder said of his approach with bases loaded and one out. “See what our baserunners can do. See what their outfielders can do.”
Schoer went 3 for 3 with four RBI to lead the 11-hit attack. Ladeburg drove in two.
Schmitz went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Brown walked twice and scored twice as Wapsie won its fourth in a row.
“Just told them it was my fault, and we were going to start playing small ball to get some runs on the board,” Joeckens said of the offensive outburst over the final three innings.
“We responded because I knew we could, and that accelerated us to get our big hitters up there and do the job.”