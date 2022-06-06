The Oelwein Booster Club selected Emma Smock and Brandon Tournier as its April Athletes of the Month.
At the time of nomination, Smock was the No. 1 seed and led the program to a 6-1 start. She ended the season with a nine-hole average of 53.88 and an 18-hole average of 108. She was medalist at a pair of meets early on in the season.
“Emma shows up to golf each day looking to compete and get better,” head coach Cole Thomas said. “She takes the game very seriously and is always asking questions and looking to improve. She pushes her teammates to reach their potential and is not afraid to hold them accountable.”
Smock is a four-sport athlete and a National honor Society member, as well as participating in multiple fine arts clubs.
Tournier averaged 39.83 strokes per nine holes and 77 per 18 this season, which ranked tied for 69th and tied for 27th in 3A this season. At the conference level, he was sixth in nine-hole average and tied for sixth in 18-hole average.
He qualified for the district meet.
“Brandon has been part of the foundation of our team all season, providing one of the lowest scores in all meets except for one,” head coach Derek Kuennen said. “He has put more time and effort into golf as a ninth-grader than I have ever seen in any of the sports I have coached here in Oelwein. His work ethic is unparalleled … and he will try and coach others up on the team.”