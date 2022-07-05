The big schools open up the postseason today when Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli hosts Oelwein at 5 p.m. and North Fayette Valley hosts Monticello at 7 p.m.
The Cougars (21-5) come in on a six-game win streak while the Huskies (8-17) won their regular-season finale on June 28. S-F-T is 8-0 against Oelwein historically, including a three-game sweep during North Iowa Cedar League East play.
Saela Steege has 15 of the Cougars’ 21 victories, with a 1.62 earned-run average and 76 strikeouts in 125 innings. Ella Schunk has four of Oelwein’s seven while Aspen Wier has 46 strikeouts.
Emma Smock leads the Huskies with 32 hits, a .405 average and 20 runs batted in. She has 13 doubles and one home run.
Isabel Bernard’s .438 average and 39 hits lead S-F-T, while Morgan Brandt’s 30 RBI lead the club. The Cougars have 52 extra-base hits, with eight home runs, and 96 steals.
Oelwein has 45 extra-base hits.
The TigerHawks (14-14) have won five in a row while the Panthers (8-18) have lost two in a row. The two teams are 4-4 historically but haven’t played since a 2-0 NFV win on June 11, 2021.
Regan Wymer (12-10, one save) leads the team’s pitching staff in wins, ERA (4.52) and strikeouts (105). Justine Cowley (.392, 38 hits, 40 RBI, two home runs) leads the team in multiple categories and has the team’s only two homers. NFV has 180 steals, with Mady Ney (28), Asiah Turner (24), Cowley (22) and Jessica Francis (20) at 20 or more.
In Class 1A, Wapsie Valley (13-12) heads to Le Grand to face East Marshall (23-7). Anna Curley (8-3) leads the team in wins, ERA (2.01) and strikeouts (75), while Ellie Neil (4-5, 2.54 ERA) and Taylor Buhr (1-2) provide extra arms.
Sydney Matthias (.408, 29 hits) leads the team in average and hits while Elle Voy has a team-best three homers and 25 RBI. Wapsie is 55 for 59 in stolen bases.