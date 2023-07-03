It takes the effort of a whole program to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work of area athletes. Here is the athlete of the week selections from June 26-July 1.
Baseball
Ray Gearhart, Oelwein: The junior went 4 for 9 with four stolen bases, two runs batted in, two walks and one run as the Huskies went 1-3.
Noah Henderson, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The sophomore went 6 for 9 with five RBI, two doubles and two walks as the Cougars went 2-1. He was 1-0 with zero earned runs and six strikeouts in three innings.
Justus Kelley, Wapsie Valley: The senior went 7 for 12 with seven RBI, two runs, two walks and a steal as the Warriors went 2-2. He was 1-0 with zero earned runs and four strikeouts in three innings.
Softball
Taylor Buhr, WV: The freshman went 3 for 4 with two runs, a double and an RBI as the Warriors won, 10-0. She pitched two innings, striking out four.
Aubree Land, S-F-T: The freshman went 5 for 16 with six RBI, five runs, one home run, one double, one walks and one stolen base as the Cougars went 4-0.
Emma Smock, OEL: The senior went 6 for 9 with three RBI, a home run and a run.
Abby Squires, West Central: The senior went 6 for 15 with five RBI, three runs, two walks, a double and a triple as the Blue Devils went 2-4. She was 2-1 with three earned runs and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings.
Myla Trask, S-F-T: The junior went 7 for 14 with four RBI, three runs, a home run and a double.