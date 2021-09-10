FAIRBANK — Grundy Center quarterback Logan Knaack lined up on fourth and short twice against Wapsie Valley at Jerry Southmayd Field.
The first snap, the senior broke through the line for a 29-yard touchdown. The second, he blew through for a 27-yard score.
That’s about how the night went for the Spartans and the Warriors as Class A No. 3 ranked Grundy Center rolled to a 35-0 victory Friday. The Spartans (2-1) ran for 318 yards and five touchdowns, with 152 from senior tailback Dayne Zinkula and 126 from Knaack.
“We knew they had an explosive offense,’ Wapsie Valley head coach Duane Foster said. “And (Knaack), if we gave him a lane, he could take that to the house. And he did.”
Knaack also passed for 91 yards but was intercepted twice. Andrew Westpfahl and Braden Knight each collected a pick.
Still, Foster noted some of the defensive issues sprang from a lack of offense. Wapsie Valley (1-2) ran for just 66 yards and Casey O’Donnell was 5 for 15 for 25 yards passing. He was intercepted once.
“Offensively, we have to be better,” Foster said. “We have to get more first downs and give ourselves better field position. Our defense was on the field too long and you get tired. Then you start to break down.
“Offensively, we have to be better in order to help our defense.”
O’Donnell ran for 27 yards, including a pair of first-down pickups on carries of 10 and eight yards, respectively. Holten Robinson ran for 24 and Hunter Kane ran for 16. Robinson also caught three passes for 13 yards.
“We played hard, and that’s a very good team out there,” Foster said. “The defense was on the field so much and you get tired out. We needed to make plays and it just didn’t happen.”