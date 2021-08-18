Getting closer.
Area volleyball teams are in full practice mode with games roughly a week away.
In Oelwein, Lee Andersen begins his 10th season guiding the Huskies, who start play in the North Iowa Cedar League conference. A few miles north, former Oelwein middle school coach Abbi Ryan starts her high school coaching career at the helm of the West Central Blue Devils.
The Huskies return several veterans who have helped climb the ladder from a winless 2019 season as the program looks to reach double-digit wins for the first time in a handful of years. The Blue Devils lost eight seniors and are in full rebuild, but have a small core of returnees to lean on.
Both teams will continue to practice and scrimmage in preparation for the season. Oelwein hosts Waukon today at 4:30. West Central scrimmages 4:30 p.m. Monday at Clarksville.
Other area teams scrimmaging through Aug. 23 are: North Fayette Valley at Decorah (10:30 a.m. Saturday), Starmont at Cascade (8:30 a.m. Saturday) and Sumner-Fredericksburg at Waverly-Shell Rock (4 p.m. Monday).
The Daily Register will publish its annual fall sports tab on Aug. 26.