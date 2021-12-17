Ahead of Friday’s North Iowa Cedar League East showdown, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s boys and girls went into Tripoli on Thursday and picked up wins on both sides of the doubleheader.
The boys won, 54-33, to move to 3-3. No statistics were available as of press time. The girls won, 62-18. Morgan Brandt scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and picked up three blocks and three steals for the Cougars (5-3). Isabelle Elliott added 15 points, two blocks and two steals and Alivia Lange dropped in 11 points, five assists and three steals.
Kayla Paulus added five assists and three steals.
North Fayette Valley splits with South Winneshiek
The TigerHawk girls broke .500 for the season and Upper Iowa Conference play with a 39-14 win Thursday at South Winneshiek.
NFV (3-2, 3-2) got nine points, 10 rebounds and five steals from Makenna Groves. Alyssa Bohr (six rebounds), Kaelyn Elsbernd (five steals) and Kenlin Schmitt (five rebounds, three steals, three assists) each scored six points.
In the boys game Blake Reichter contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. Wil Miller added 10 points and two blocks.
Wrestling
Starmont goes 1-1 at home triangular
The Stars beat North Linn, 1-21 and fell to Maquoketa Valley, 42-36, on Thursday in Arlington.
A handful of Stars went 2-0. One-hundred-sixty-pound senior Bowen Munger picked up a pin (46 seconds) and an 8-2 decision while Lane German (120, pin, 0:14), Skylar Jaster (170, pin, 1:35) and Dawson Zobac (126, pin, 0:35) each went 2-0 with a win and forfeit.
Taylor German, Jacob Goedken, Louis Hamlett, Henry Hayes, Anthony King, Jase Tommasin and Avery Vaske each went 1-1.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 48, Hudson 33
It was pin or be pinned as all but one match was decided by fall Thursday night in Hudson.
The Cougars claimed eight falls for all their points, while Kaden Meyer lost, 12-7. Brennon Blake (106, 1:47), Cael Judisch (113, 0:53), Trace Meyer (120, 0:26),
Nathan Egan (145, 1:54), Jesse Jones (160, 1:53), Treyce ensign (182, 1:31) and Ethan Hunt (220, 1:07) all earned first-period pins. Hunter Jurgensen (138, 3:44) picked up a second-period fall.
Wapsie Valley falls twice at Columbus Catholic triangular
The Warriors dropped a 42-36 decision to host Columbus Catholic and fell, 47-27, to Union Community on Thursday in Waterloo.
Dawson Schmit went 2-0 at 126 with a pin in 3 minutes, 23 seconds and an 8-6 overtime victory. Austin Hesse went 2- as well, with a pin (11:17) and forfeit win. Kanen Decker (1:47) and Drew Lansing (0:47) claimed pins against the Sailors while Keegon Brown (3:22) and Dallas Tissue (5:33) garnered pins against Union.