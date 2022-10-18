MAYNARD — In the end, all was fine.
Hiccups happened, however, in West Central’s journey to earning its Class 1A Region 6 first-round victory against Upper Iowa Conference foe Kee on Monday.
The Blue Devils, which won, 25-6, 25-11, 25-21 were pushed in the final frame by a bit of complacency and celebration against a team they allowed just 27 points to during a regular-season 3-0 sweep Oct. 4 in Lansing.
“It was just slow,” head coach Abbi Block said. “And I’ve talked to them multiple times about playing down or playing up with their competition. I felt like we played down with our competition. But we won, and we’ll play again.”
Senior Abagail Squires needed 16 kills to hit 500 for her career six days after reaching 500 digs and opened the final set of the night with her two away. Circumstance allowed her to claim a 5-4 set lead with No. 500, and it started a chain reaction where she put down three in a row during a four-point run. The Kee Hawks (1-23) stayed in striking distance behind a mixture of West Central mistakes and a couple kills from Alyssa Darling.
A trio of attack errors led Block to call timeout and admonish them for seemingly slacking off. An ace from Jayden Rankin gave the Kee Hawks a lead immediately after the timeout, but West Central (8-13) regained the lead with a Kaydence Martin ace.
Squires moved into the front row and laid down another three kills for an 18-15 lead, and her 24th of the match put the home team ahead 22-19. Kee closed within 22-21, but Squires’ 25th kill started a match-ending run.
The Kee Hawks made a passing error and Faith Steinbronn’s ace closed it.
“Third set got a little messy,” Squires began, before Steinbronn interjected “But we still finished them off.”
“Just like the last interview when I said it, we got a little too confident (Monday),” Squires continued.
The student secion and a smattering of fans raised makeshift 500 signs when the mark was reached.
“There was no thought about (the landmark),” Squires said. “I just went out to play, do the same thing I do every game.
“I got 500 digs last game and someone said something about being close to 500 kills. But I had no idea what the numbers were.”
“You were close, you knew that,” Steinbronn said. “We kept (the celebration) quiet so it would be a surprise for her. Same with her digs (mark against Turkey Valley).”
It looked early on like Squires might not reach the tally; she had just five in the opening set and served five consecutive points near the end of the frame. Her total reached 11 for a 17-6 second-set lead, then hit 12 at 20-9, 13 at 24-9 and 14 to end the second frame (25-11).
Squires collected a block and a kill as the Blue Devils turned a 2-0 third-set deficit into a 4-3 lead before her run of spikes pushed her past 500. She had a .714 attack percentage for the match.
“She is — I just don’t have words for her,” Block said of Squires. “She is so humble; she’s just an all-around great kid. The kids out on the court know she’s not out to get them; she’s not yelling at them when she’s telling them to fix something. She is always genuinely trying to make the team better.”
Steinbronn contributed four kills and two aces while Kassidy Bantz added six aces. West Central plays Don Bosco in a quarterfinal matchup tonight in Gilbertville.
“Our defense is what lacked the most this game; just staying ready for the ball to come back,” Squires said. “We definitely will work on defense (Tuesday) at practice … because against Don Bosco, the ball is going to come back over the net at us.”
Added Steinbronn, “We know (Wednesday) will not be a lot of free balls like this game was. We know it’s going to be tougher.”
Wahlert Catholic 3, Oelwein 0
The Golden Eagles held the Huskies to 18 points after a closer first set in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-9 Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal on Monday in Dubuque.
Oelwein (13-20) put together its most wins and best season since 2017 (15-25). Seniors Zoey Reisner (seven digs, five kills, two block assists) and Emma Smock (four kills, two digs, one ace) led the way. Classmate Lily King also played her final match.
Osage 3, North Fayette Valley 0
The Green Devils (27-6) won the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal, 25-8, 25-9, 25-19, on Monday in Osage. No statistics were available for NFV (7-17) as of press time.
Wapsie Valley third, Sumner eighth in final 2A rankings
Wapsie Valley is ranked third and Sumner-Fredericksburg is eighth in the final IGHSAU rankings released Monday.