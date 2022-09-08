Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WCspotlightAS

West Central’s Abby Squires shwoed her leadership bona fides by bringing a pair of teammates back to enhance the program’s numbers.

 File photo

MAYNARD — It started over the summer.

‘We have open gym today. Are you going to come?’ read the text message Abby Squires sent to Kaydence Martin and Faith Steinbronn.

Tags

Trending Food Videos