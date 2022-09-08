MAYNARD — It started over the summer.
‘We have open gym today. Are you going to come?’ read the text message Abby Squires sent to Kaydence Martin and Faith Steinbronn.
It was sent multiple times, to no avail.
Practice for volleyball season began.
‘Are you sure you don’t want to go out for volleyball? We want you on the team,’ Squires kept messaging Martin, a junior, and Steinbronn, a sophomore. The trio played multiple sports together last season, including volleyball.
“They did not want to go out (for volleyball),” Squires said. “They just didn’t want to.”
The Blue Devils had just eight players for their team photo shoot, and the couple days of practice. Squires’ persistence kept kicking at the door, wearing it down.
When West Central opened the season August 29 during a triangular at Oelwein, Martin and Steinbronn were on the court, ready to play. Four matches in, they have played in every set of West Central’s season.
Welcome to assertion of leadership, Abby Squires.
“I was like, ‘We need you,’” Squires said. “They both bring so much to the team and have huge roles. Not even just their skills, but their energy on the court and as a person makes a huge difference. I wasn’t going to give them the option to not come out.”
“I didn’t give up. After lots and lots of conversations, they finally gave in.”
It was the breakthrough Squires needed.
“I’ve never had to be (a leader) before because there (have) always been girls older than me that have been in that role,” she said.
Head coach Abbi Block noted the persistent recruitment solidified Squires’ ascendancy.
“She wants the team to be successful and she is willing to go the extra mile to do so,” head coach Abbi Block said. “I believe the younger girls look up to her. She is a well-rounded individual and is always willing to help, give advice, and help instruct.”
Squires’ on-court role hasn’t changed much, She leads the team with 37 kills — 30 ahead of Martin and Steinbronn — and 3.5 total blocks. She also has two aces for the Blue Devils four matches into her fourth and final varsity season. But it’s the leadership aspect that has come to fit her well.
Squires sat with a teammate for an extra minute after a drill at a recent practice, going through the exercise’s minutiae so the objective was clear. This was after she and Martin organized a pre-practice 6-on-4 scrimmage because everyone was early.
“I can’t say enough about her,” Block said. “She is always smiling or showing off some of her dance moves. She truly is a player everyone should strive to be like.”
A smaller roster meant West Central has scaled back its schedule. Gone are weekend tournaments, and the Blue Devils have played just four matches the first three weeks of gameplay. It’s turned out fine for a team that has one senior and four freshmen adjusting to varsity volleyball.
“The breaks in between have been good,” Squires said, “because we get through games, see what we need to work on and then have a good amount of time to fix those things in practice before a next game.”