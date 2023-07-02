Full circle.
Twice.
Brad Wild grew up in New Albin, yards from Kee High’s softball diamond. His first coaching job was for his alma mater.
This season, from day one, served as his last as a head coach — especially after coming out of retirement. He knew it. His current longtime employer, West Central, knew it.
So, to stand on that field at the end of Friday night’s 2-0, eighth-inning Class 1A Region 7 first-round game — “That part, to me, was surreal. It was nice to sit back, take a breath, and capture it,” Wild said Saturday, less than 24 hours later.
“I’m sitting there, and it hit me: We won a big regional game on the field where I started coaching,” he added. “I grew up in New Albin. I could see the house I was raised in from the diamond.”
Abagail Squires is a four-year varsity mainstay for the Blue Devils (6-23). She’s proficient in the circle; of West Central’s 20 victories during her prep career, she’s credited with 15.
Her 15th was Squires’ Mona Lisa. Her Eiffel Tower. Her pyramid of Giza.
Her masterpiece.
Seventy-eight pitches. Just 11 in the final frame.
Five hits allowed. Zero walks. Zero hit batters. Five strikeouts.
“Abby was completely fantastic,” Wild said. “She commanded the strike zone; she mixed speeds. She put the ball where she wanted it. She was fantastic; I can’t say that enough.”
Squires walked back into the circle in the bottom of the eighth confidently.
“At the bottom of the eighth inning I had all the confidence in the world that we were going to win that game,” she said. “We had been playing perfect defense all game and Kee didn’t put up many base runners prior.
“We had put up two runs and had a small cushion in case anything happened, but we held them to nothing.”
Squires hit a one-out single in the top of the eighth— “she sat on a changeup,” Wild recalled — and moved to third on Hannah Scott’s double. Sydney Teague lifted a 1-1 pitch to dead centerfield, which provided a sacrifice fly and plated Squires.
Lilly Eitel’s sharp hit was misplayed at short, which scored Scott for the final score. Eitel moved to third as Brooklyn Rose singled and Journey Lockard walked. With the bases loaded and a chance to add more, West Central bowed out of the frame on a groundout. The damage was done, though, and Squires walked back out with a sense of purpose.
She allowed a leadoff single to Izzy Mettille, but then struck out a batter and induced a popup to Teague. An Alison Wagner single saw Mettille race to third, something Wild expected.
He also predicted what happened next — Squires’ changeup drew a swing from Lillian Kolsrud. Because it was a change, Kolsrud was early on it. Though it drove, centerfielder Macey Tellin settled under it and snagged it for the triumph.
“We knew we’d have to be at the top of our game defensively, and I feel our girls were really plugged in,” Wild said. “The girls did everything they could to make sure the season continued.
“I know for the girls it was special, pulling a big upset in a regional game.”
Rose went 3 for 4, Scott went 2 for 4 and Teague snared the lone RBI.
Teague was left on second in the fourth, Rose was stranded at third in the fifth and West Central almost added more runs in the eighth. After a pair of 1-2-3 innings to start, the Blue Devils left runners on base in five of the next six innings.
It proved to Wild that everyone was in on the action — West Central had seven hits and walked six times.
“Every single kid played a role,” he said. “Eight-graders off the bench — Sam Steinbronn delivered a fantastic bunt (to advance a runner); Sydney Teague stepped up and played first, which she’s just learned over the last week and a half. Then she delivers the sacrifice fly to score Abby as the first run.”
A few key hits, and baserunners to help the cause. A defense that was nearly flawless. But most everyone knew the true key.
“We went into the game last night knowing it be a different story with Abby pitching,” Faith Steinbronn said. “We showed up to play.”
Wild purposely didn’t throw her Monday, keeping Faith Steinbronn in the circle for all nine innings of the twinbill. The Blue Devils also made seven errors combined, which led to 13 unearned runs. Wild’s team was also without Scott, the starting catcher, and Tellin, the starting centerfielder. Though Scott is a freshman and Tellin an eighth-grader, Scott is a two-year starter and Tellin has started 21 games in center.
Besides, age doesn’t matter. Squires and Emily Edeker are the lone senior and junior, and six eighth-graders play a prominent, day-to-day role.
“Winning this game showed us we can play the game as long as we stay focused,” Faith Steinbronn said. “As young as we, are we will take it one game at a time. And as long as we all stick with it, in a couple years we will do great things for this softball program.”
Squires concurred.
“This win is huge for this program. I’m pretty sure this is the first time I personally have made it to second round in softball. Our team is so young, and I know they’ll continue to grow and do amazing things in the next few seasons.”