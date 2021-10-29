Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Senior outside hitter Macy Hiemes was Starmont’s unanimous selection and one of two Stars to make the Tri-Rivers Conference West all-conference team as released by the conference earlier this week.

Hiemes led Starmont (19-10) with 275 kills and contributed 11.5 total blocks, 141 digs and 25 aces for the West division runner-up.

Classmate Mallory Vaske also made the first team. The libero accrued 312 digs, 41 assists, 16 digs and four kills.

Three other members of Starmont’s seven-girl senior class were also recognized by the conference. Setter/right-side Sydney Baumgartner (306 assists, 250 digs, 44 kills, 36 aces and seven blocks) was selected second team, as was setter/middle blocker Mackenzie Curtis (369 assists, 194 digs, 146 kills, 20 aces, 18.5 blocks).

Outside hitter-defensive specialist Emily Schuhmacher was selected honorable mention. She accumulated 340 digs, 139 kills, 10 aces eight assists and one block.

