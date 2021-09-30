Three teams in Class 2A, District 4.
Two teams in Class 1A, District 4.
Two teams in Class A, District 4.
Two teams in 8-man, District 3.
Deadlocks appear everywhere for area teams in their respective districts, with ties for second (North Fayette Valley, Oelwein), third (Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg) or fifth (West Central). Separation hopefully comes in the next week or so as the playoff push begins.
Wapsie is a half game back in Class A, District 3 and will face a nonconference opponent.
Union at Oelwein
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Husky Stadium
315 8th Ave SE, Oelwein
Records: Union 2-3, 1-1 2A-4; Oelwein 1-4, 1-1
Last week: Union 40, Jesup 0; Waukon 56, Oelwein 12
Historical matchup: 3-1, Union
Last time out: Oelwein 30, Union 16, Aug. 28, 2020
News and notes: Union’s Grant Behrens threw three interceptions in this game last season and has three total this year. … He has thrown for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. … Michael Niebergall has 33 receptions for 428 yards, accounting for 51 percent of the Knights’ receptions and 40 percent of the reception yards. … Oelwein’s Carter Jeanes has an interception and fumble recovery to his name. … Josh Ladeburg has 90 carries, accounting for 38 percent of the Huskies’ carries. … Ladeburg also has 163 receiving yards, bolstered by a 76-yard catch.
Jesup at
North Fayette Valley
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Ron Wymer Field
600 N. Pine, West Union
Records: Jesup 2-3, 0-1 2A-4; NFV 4-1, 1-1
Last week: Union 40, Jesup 0; North Fayette Valley 50, Wahlert Catholic 33
Historical matchup: 5-0, NFV
Last time out: NFV 46, Jesup 6, Oct. 18, 2013
News and notes: Jesup has allowed 40 points in three consecutive losses. … The J-Hawks hadn’t been shut out in 10 straight games until last week. … NFV’s Kaleb White has a passing TD, a rush TD, a receiving TD and a defensive TD (interception). … Six different TigerHawks have scored a 2-point conversion.
North Linn at Starmont
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Starmont High School
3202 40th Street, Arlington
Records: North Linn 5-0, 4-0, A-4;
Starmont 2-3, 2-2
Last week: North Linn 20, South Winneshiek 6; Starmont 26
Historical matchup: 7-5, North Linn
Last time out: North Ridge 53, Starmont 0, Aug. 30, 2019
News and notes: The series picks up after a one-year absence. … The Lynx have won six consecutive and have shut out Starmont the last two (105-0). … North Linn’s Tate Haughenbury has thrown for 817 yards and rushed for 144. … Starmont’s senior backfield of Bowen Munger and Garrett Waterhouse are 24 yards and three scores apart in production (554 yards, nine TD, Waterhouse; 530 yards, six TD, Munger). … Kickers Skyler Jaster (4 for 5) and Isaac Meade (4 for 6) each have four extra-points booted.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Cascade
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Cascade High School
505 Johnson St NW, Cascade
Records: S-F 2-3, 1-1 1A-4; Cascade 2-3, 0-2
Last week: MFL Mar Mac 43, S-F 6; Columbus Catholic 35, Cascade 13
Historical matchup: 3-1, Cascade
Last time out: Cascade 28, S-F 24, Oct. 14, 2011
News and notes: The Cougars’ secondary (four interceptions) will be tested; Cougars’ quarterback Justin Roling has thrown for 15.6 yards per completion but has thrown four interceptions. … Six and a half of S-F’s nine sacks are from sophomores Achilles Quigley (2.5), Jesse Jones (two) and Colton Zupke (two). … The Cougars have scored multiple touchdowns each week but one.
South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley
Friday, 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley High School
2535 Viking Ave, Fairbank
Records: South Winneshiek 2-3; Wapsie Valley 3-2
Last week: North Linn 20, South Winneshiek 6; Wapsie Valley 20, Hudson 3
Historical matchup: 5-2, South Winneshiek
Last time out: SW 26, WV 14, Sept. 25, 2020
News and notes: SW’s Logan Hageman and Trey Kriener each scored once against Wapsie last season. … Wapsie’s Mason Harter (half sack), Parker Landsgard (four tackles), Gavin Leistikow (tackle for loss), Holten Robinson (20 yards rushing, one tackle) and Brady Sauerbrei (one tackle) produced during last year’s contest. … Each team steps out of district play for a week.
West Central at Tripoli
Friday, 7 p.m.
Tripoli High School
209 8th Ave SW, Tripoli
Records: West Central 2-3, 1-2 8-man 3; Tripoli 3-2, 2-1 8-man 3
Last week: West Central 78, Meskwaki 14; Tripoli 68, Clarksville 28
Historical matchup: 7-1, Tripoli
Last time out: Tripoli 71, West Central 28, Sept. 22, 2017
News and notes: The last time these teams played, the Class of 2022 was in eighth grade. … West Central’s passing game has six touchdowns and six interceptions while Tripoli’s has seven scores and five picks. … Each team has a turnover returned for a score — an interception for West Central, a fumble recovery for Tripoli. … The Panthers’ James Davis has accounted for 798 yards of offense so far.