Oelwein hosts a second consecutive home game, and its final home game of the regular season, tonight against Union.

 File photo

Three teams in Class 2A, District 4.

Two teams in Class 1A, District 4.

Two teams in Class A, District 4.

Two teams in 8-man, District 3.

Deadlocks appear everywhere for area teams in their respective districts, with ties for second (North Fayette Valley, Oelwein), third (Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg) or fifth (West Central). Separation hopefully comes in the next week or so as the playoff push begins.

Wapsie is a half game back in Class A, District 3 and will face a nonconference opponent.

Union at Oelwein

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Husky Stadium

315 8th Ave SE, Oelwein

Records: Union 2-3, 1-1 2A-4; Oelwein 1-4, 1-1

Last week: Union 40, Jesup 0; Waukon 56, Oelwein 12

Historical matchup: 3-1, Union

Last time out: Oelwein 30, Union 16, Aug. 28, 2020

News and notes: Union’s Grant Behrens threw three interceptions in this game last season and has three total this year. … He has thrown for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. … Michael Niebergall has 33 receptions for 428 yards, accounting for 51 percent of the Knights’ receptions and 40 percent of the reception yards. … Oelwein’s Carter Jeanes has an interception and fumble recovery to his name. … Josh Ladeburg has 90 carries, accounting for 38 percent of the Huskies’ carries. … Ladeburg also has 163 receiving yards, bolstered by a 76-yard catch.

Jesup at

North Fayette Valley

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Ron Wymer Field

600 N. Pine, West Union

Records: Jesup 2-3, 0-1 2A-4; NFV 4-1, 1-1

Last week: Union 40, Jesup 0; North Fayette Valley 50, Wahlert Catholic 33

Historical matchup: 5-0, NFV

Last time out: NFV 46, Jesup 6, Oct. 18, 2013

News and notes: Jesup has allowed 40 points in three consecutive losses. … The J-Hawks hadn’t been shut out in 10 straight games until last week. … NFV’s Kaleb White has a passing TD, a rush TD, a receiving TD and a defensive TD (interception). … Six different TigerHawks have scored a 2-point conversion.

North Linn at Starmont

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Starmont High School

3202 40th Street, Arlington

Records: North Linn 5-0, 4-0, A-4;

Starmont 2-3, 2-2

Last week: North Linn 20, South Winneshiek 6; Starmont 26

Historical matchup: 7-5, North Linn

Last time out: North Ridge 53, Starmont 0, Aug. 30, 2019

News and notes: The series picks up after a one-year absence. … The Lynx have won six consecutive and have shut out Starmont the last two (105-0). … North Linn’s Tate Haughenbury has thrown for 817 yards and rushed for 144. … Starmont’s senior backfield of Bowen Munger and Garrett Waterhouse are 24 yards and three scores apart in production (554 yards, nine TD, Waterhouse; 530 yards, six TD, Munger). … Kickers Skyler Jaster (4 for 5) and Isaac Meade (4 for 6) each have four extra-points booted.

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Cascade

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Cascade High School

505 Johnson St NW, Cascade

Records: S-F 2-3, 1-1 1A-4; Cascade 2-3, 0-2

Last week: MFL Mar Mac 43, S-F 6; Columbus Catholic 35, Cascade 13

Historical matchup: 3-1, Cascade

Last time out: Cascade 28, S-F 24, Oct. 14, 2011

News and notes: The Cougars’ secondary (four interceptions) will be tested; Cougars’ quarterback Justin Roling has thrown for 15.6 yards per completion but has thrown four interceptions. … Six and a half of S-F’s nine sacks are from sophomores Achilles Quigley (2.5), Jesse Jones (two) and Colton Zupke (two). … The Cougars have scored multiple touchdowns each week but one.

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley

Friday, 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley High School

2535 Viking Ave, Fairbank

Records: South Winneshiek 2-3; Wapsie Valley 3-2

Last week: North Linn 20, South Winneshiek 6; Wapsie Valley 20, Hudson 3

Historical matchup: 5-2, South Winneshiek

Last time out: SW 26, WV 14, Sept. 25, 2020

News and notes: SW’s Logan Hageman and Trey Kriener each scored once against Wapsie last season. … Wapsie’s Mason Harter (half sack), Parker Landsgard (four tackles), Gavin Leistikow (tackle for loss), Holten Robinson (20 yards rushing, one tackle) and Brady Sauerbrei (one tackle) produced during last year’s contest. … Each team steps out of district play for a week.

West Central at Tripoli

Friday, 7 p.m.

Tripoli High School

209 8th Ave SW, Tripoli

Records: West Central 2-3, 1-2 8-man 3; Tripoli 3-2, 2-1 8-man 3

Last week: West Central 78, Meskwaki 14; Tripoli 68, Clarksville 28

Historical matchup: 7-1, Tripoli

Last time out: Tripoli 71, West Central 28, Sept. 22, 2017

News and notes: The last time these teams played, the Class of 2022 was in eighth grade. … West Central’s passing game has six touchdowns and six interceptions while Tripoli’s has seven scores and five picks. … Each team has a turnover returned for a score — an interception for West Central, a fumble recovery for Tripoli. … The Panthers’ James Davis has accounted for 798 yards of offense so far.

