It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the spring state championships, stretching from May 18-27.
Golf
Boys
Brandon Tournier, Oelwein: The sophomore placed third at the Class 2A state tournament, shooting a one-over-par 143. He was one stroke off runner-up and one stroke ahead of fourth.
Girls
Oelwein: The Huskies placed ninth at the 2A state tournament, dropping five strokes from a day 1 score to close within 11 strokes of eighth. Hannah Patrick (184), Emma Smock (188), Jaylynn Craun (199), Zoey Reisner (216), Selah Hadley (221) and Alexa Berryman (226) rounded out the team play.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: The 2022 2A champions placed fourth at state, led by sophomore Chloe Bolte carding a 152 and winning her second consecutive individual state championship. After Bolte, Zoey Rhea and Isabel Christensen both shot 193. Ava Schult carded a 200, Emma Koester shot a 208 and Katherine Swehla carded a 210.
Track and field
Boys
Aidan Shannon, Wapsie Valley: The junior walked away from the 1A state meet with three top-8 medals, placing fifth in the 3,200 (9:43.45), seventh in the 1,600 (4:27.26) and anchored the 3,200 relay to third place.
Garet Kiel, OEL: The junior placed fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 2A, clocking 15.09 seconds.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The sophomore placed fifth in the 3,200 run (9:59.9) and sixth in the 1,600 run (4:25.03).
Girls
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors placed top-8 in four separate relays at state. The 400 relay (LeeAnn Oltrogge, Peyton Curley, Taylor Buhr and Hannah Knight) was fourth, the 3,200 relay (Emma Jones, Ava VanDaele, Kylee Moulds and Brylee Bellis) was fourth, the 800 relay (Oltrogge, Knight, Jones and Curley) was seventh and the sprint medley relay (Oltrogge, Knight, Curley, Bellis) was eighth.
Hannah Schroeder and Sarah Dean, North Fayette Valley: The freshman and junior, respectively, placed fourth (122 feet, 4 inches) and eighth (110-5) in the 2A discus competition.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior was runner-up in the 1,500 run (4:41.69) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:23.65) and anchored the distance medley relay to seventh (4:15.99). Jana Meyer, Ava Bernhard and Sasha Gitch were the other relay participants.