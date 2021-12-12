A round-robin tournament format can be fun.
If nothing else, it allows for a wrestler to see every competitor.
Starmont’s contingent took advantage of it Saturday by claiming three weight class champions and four runners-up and winning the team title at the Oelwein Invitational. The Stars earned gold medals at 126 pounds via Jase Tommasin, 195 via Jacob Goedken and Louis Hamlett at 220 to score 253 points and best Monticello (207). Host Oelwein was fifth with 165 points.
“I thought overall we wrestled hard,” head coach Jake Munger said. “It benefits us that we fill all the weight classes but one and we have kids that are stepping up.
“We have veterans who are getting into finals matches and freshmen that are putting themselves into finals matches. We had a good balance … as a coach, that’s fun to watch.”
Hamlett wrestled just twice, and the same opponent each time. He pinned Monticello’s Bryce Cleeton in 30 seconds or less twice.
“It’s hard to beat a kid twice in the same day,” Hamlett said. “A lot of times, they know what you’re going to try and do first move, so you have to change it up.”
Tommasin recorded three first-period pins and claimed an 8-0 major decision against Waterloo East’s Ricardo Rios.
“Just went out real tough, kept my mind in it. Envisioned each win one at a time,” the freshman said. “I could’ve pinned that Rios kid, but I’ll take what I can and put up points for the team. Got the win, so I have to be happy about it.”
Goedken went 2-1, as did Oelwein’s Austin Perry. Despite Perry pinning Goedken, the Stars senior took gold on pinfall criteria.
Starmont’s Lane German (120) placed second after going 4-1 while Avery Vaske (145), Henry Hayes (152) and Bowen Munger (160) lost in true championship matches. They all went 4-1 and didn’t fall until their final match.
“It gives our kids a chance to wrestle some 3A kids, some 2A kids … you get a full spectrum,” coach Munger said. “I’m really happy with our kids. They are working extremely hard and just have to keep going. Stay consistent, don’t be satisfied.”
Vaske’s fight match against Oelwein’s Leighton Patterson produced one of the day’s top matches.
After wrestling four minutes to a 0-0 score, Patterson picked up a two-point nearfall to begin the third period but Vaske earned a reversal a few seconds later.
The match went to sudden death, with a takedown earning the win.
Thirty seconds in, Patterson found an opening and shot. Six seconds later, the takedown was complete.
“Watching Avery in previous matches, he seemed like he was well-conditioned,” Patterson said. “In my head, I knew we were going to go the distance. I didn’t expect overtime, but I knew we’d go the distance.
“I just knew I was going to have some shots available. That last takedown I got I consider one of my better takedowns of the season. It was mostly thinking I can do it rather than expecting myself to win.”
Patterson’s 5-0 record was one of two titles the Huskies snagged. Heavyweight Christian Stoler went 2-0, besting teammate Tyrone Armstead in his second match to win a three-person bracket.
“It was fun. Two matches, one against my teammate,” Stoler said. “It was nice to have matches again after I got a couple forfeits (at the triangular). Just getting things oiled up for Tuesday.”
Outside of that trio, most of Oelwein’s wrestlers placed between fourth and sixth across the spectrum.
“We could have done a little bit better,” Patterson said. “In tournaments, it’s about individuals coming through, beating their one-on-ones and doing what they can.”