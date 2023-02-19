DES MOINES — A reminder.
A sense of sanity.
Avery Vaske required that in the aftermath of the seventh-place match Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. The Starmont 160-pound sophomore was not thrilled he fell, 3-1, to Don Bosco’s Andrew Kimball. Head coach Jake Munger calmly reminded Vaske making it to state, much less placing, was the end of a whirlwind month.
Vaske (11-4) was cleared less than a month ago by doctors to begin wrestling after an injury during football season. He wrestled just six matches prior to the postseason.
“He was in the room a little bit where he could bike and he was drilling, but he officially got cleared by the doctor to compete three and a half weeks ago,” Munger said. “The week of the conference tournament, which got delayed.
A three-match district tournament championship helped him attain the No. 9 seed, and he went through as many matches during the state tournament (six) as he did in the run-up to the postseason.
“Starting the season, I didn’t think I was going to wrestle,” Vaske said. “Pretty awesome I made it down here, and pretty awesome I placed in that short of time.”
Vaske’s productive week combined with freshman Keaton Moeller to collect 31 points and put two Stars on the podium for the first time since the 1980s.
“He’d been biking and drilling, doing some running, but not really doing a whole lot of live wrestling,” Munger said. “That shows the kind of competitor he is; he’s a scrapper.
“But we know what he’s about. He’s tough. A competitor. One of those who keeps you on the edge of your seat. He can throw, he can roll. He’s just got to learn, you know, sometimes you live by the sword, sometimes you die by the sword. Two years with him, I know he’s a competitor.”
Moeller (39-3) was seeded No. 3 and walked out with the bronze medal and a five-win showing at his first state tournament. He rebounded from a sudden-victory loss Thursday to claim a major decision (14-2), six-point win (9-3), first-period pin (1 minute, 58 seconds) and 8-1 bronze-medal win.
Moeller earned takedowns in each of the first two periods, then grabbed two more in the third.
“About what I expected, you know?” he said. “We all know where the goal lied, but it is what it is. Back to work and hopefully be on the top of the podium next year.
“Being a freshman, nothing to lose, I gave it 100 percent effort the whole time.”
Munger noted the freshman was a standout schoolboy wrestler, but “you never know how a kid like (Moeller), he’s going to respond” to his first prep sate tournament.
“He cemented himself. He had one goal, and that was to win down here,” the coach said. “Getting him to bounce back mentally for another two days of hard competition, tough matches, it wears on you. He’s so mentally strong for his age. Just technically sound, too. He’s tough. He’s fun to watch, fun to coach, fun to be around.”
As for the pair causing a bit of a stir — Starmont tied for 27th with just the duo — Moeller grinned.
“Iron sharpens iron,” he said of him and Vaske. “We make each other better every day, and we’ll continue to into the offseason.”