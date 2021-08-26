ARLINGTON — The pieces are most definitely there.
Thirteen letterwinners return, with eight starters back on offense and eight on defense.
The senior class is 14 strong and comprises more than 90 percent of the roster.
There is no reason Mike Augustine’s third year can’t include a shot at the Class A District 5 championship.
“We’re excited for this year,” Augustine said. “We have a good group of seniors leading us this year who have been pretty vital to our program the last three years. A lot of them have contributed since they were sophomores.
“We’re ready to go forward — we want to be in the district title hunt and work to win the next play.”
Starmont has only won one game per season in Augustine’s first two seasons, but the coach noted a district loss to Clayton Ridge was by a field goal (9-6) and a nonconference loss to rival East Buchanan was by a score (20-12).
The Stars also scored in all but two regular-season games
“We’ve seen progression the last couple years,” the coach said. “I know record-wise it didn’t show a big jump from year 1, but we had a lot of tight games last year and we got bit by the injury bug, which hurt.
“As long as we stay healthy, I believe we are ready to turn that corner. I have a really good feeling about this year.”
A quarterback rotation was implemented in 2020 because of injury and other reasons and Augustine hopes tabbing junior Keegan McTaggart from the opening is the solution.
McTaggart went 6 for 24 for 51 yards with four interceptions last season, but Starmont’s quarterback trio isn’t the key to its run-based offense. The tandem of Nick Henry, Garrett Waterhouse and McTaggart were a combined 19 for 71 for 136 yards and 10 interceptions.
Henry has shifted to wide receiver; he ran for 29 yards last season and was named honorable mention all-conference.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to spread the ball out a little more this year,” Augustine said. “With Nick moving out to wide receiver … he has a great set of hands and it gives us a weapon there.”
Isaac Meade “has shown improvement” at split end, as has Keegan O’Brien
While he hopes to get a little more production out of the signal-calling position, Augustine and pretty much everyone Starmont plays knows where the Stars focus their offense.
The pro split-back look is headlined by senior Bowen Munger and Waterhouse. Munger was named first team All-Tri-River Conference and third team all-state after rushing for 801 yards and seven of the team’s eight scores last season.
Waterhouse ran for 171 yards and the other TD; they also combined for all three 2-point conversions.
“One thing they’ve always been strong with is their work ethic,” he said of the pair. “Bowen and Garrett are really good at reading their blocks, finding the lanes and exploding through the hole.”
The line is being rebuilt a little. Senior starting center Jacob Goedken returns, as does Louis Hamlett at right guard. Half of the Stars’ roster of 15 is classified as a lineman, which allows Augustine a few options. All of them are seniors, but many lack varsity experience.
“We’ll have some younger kids stepping in to fill the rest of the line,” he said. “They’re young, but aggressive and attacking. They’ve started to work together well.”
Starmont recovered 17 fumbles last season and will rely on Munger (77.5 total tackles, 74 solo) and Skyler Jaster (third team all-state; 52.5 tackles, five for loss) for a large part of the production again.
The Stars shift from their 4-2-5 to a 3-4 base defense.
“Knowing we had to work to get a little more help over the top against teams that pass well, we’ve shifted to an odd front,” Augustine said. “It gives us a chance to have extra guys in space and keep extra safety help over the top.”
Hayden Becker, Eli Elledge, Goedken, Hamlett (five tackles for loss) and Jacob Wessels will rotate on the line.
“The front is all downhill and simple — go make a mess and find the football,” Augustine said. “That’s what the d-line should do in a 3-4. It’s something where they don’t have to think too much. Just attack and play.
“It took off well at camp and looks good so far. I think we’ve adjusted to it well.”