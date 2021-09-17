The Stars swept Alburnett, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 on Thursday in Alburnett.
Starmont (5-2, 1-0 Tri-Rivers West) put down 36 kills, seven aces and two blocks against the Pirates.
Macy Hiemes collected 10 kills and four aces while Kiara Steger pounded out 14 kills. Sydney Baumgartner garnered 11 assists, 10 digs and two blocks while Mallory Vaske accrued 19 digs and Emily Schuchmacher chipped in 14 digs, three kills and an ace.
Mackenzie Curtis compiled 20 assists, six digs and five kills.
The latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings were released Thursday. In Class 2A, Wapsie Valley (5-4) is ranked No. 7 and Sumner-Fredericksburg (12-3) is No. 8.