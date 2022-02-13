JESUP — Louis Hamlett sat on the floor outside the gym, propped up by a locker as he caught his breath and took the tape off his shoes.
The Starmont senior looked up.
“You won, right?” he asked HLV’s Cole Fontinel. Fontinel nodded and Hamlett said, “Thanks.”
Hamlett (26-2) bested Fontinel by pin in the 220-pound semifinal and Fontinel’s win allowed Hamlett to avoid a wrestleback and clinch his second consecutive berth to state.
“Another thing,” Hamlett called out to the sophomore. “Be more aggressive in your handfighting. It will help.”
Turning to an onlooker, Hamlett said, “What? I’m a senior. I won’t wrestle him anymore.”
Hamlett’s 1-1 record — he lost the championship 9-3 to Don Bosco’s Jared Thiry — was the high-water mark for the Stars.
“It’s really disappointing that I didn’t get first, but state, I’ll be ready and prepared for that and do the best I can from there,” Hamlett said. “(The experience) helps a little bit so when you’re under the lights and everything, it doesn’t get into your head as much. But it still gets to your nerves when you’re down there; it’s just the atmosphere.”
Starmont brought six wrestlers to the 1A District 4 meet and saw just one advance. Five of the six snagged at least one victory but both Lane German (113) and Bowen Munger (160) went 0-2 after reaching their respective championship matches.
German (27-10) made the title match with a pin, but lost to Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Cael Judisch, 16-5, in the championship and lost his wrestleback, 7-3, to Don Bosco’s Cole Frost. German trailed, 2-1, into the third and closed within 4-3 before Frost took control.
Munger (21-4) pinned North Tama’s Logan Rausch, but lost to Don Bosco’s Jacob Thiry, 3-1, in the title match. In his wrestleback, Tripoli’s Giles Cowell won, 10-6.
Munger led Cowell, 3-2 after one and trailed, 6-5, going into the third. Cowell went up 8-5 off a two-point nearfall, then Munger escaped.
Munger tried a late takedown attempt but misfired and Cowell grabbed two more points for the final score.
Avery Vaske (138, 1-1, 31-9) and Henry Hayes (152, 1-1, 22-8) each placed third. Hayes picked up his 100th career win with his third-place pin.
Jacob Goedken (195, 26-8) went 0-2.