Starmont’s Keaton Moeller will end his first prep season on the podium.
Moeller (37-3) advanced to Saturday’s 145-pound consolation semifinal after winning twice Friday morning. He will finish no lower than sixth after picking up a 14-2 major decision and 9-3 decision to break into the top-6 field.
Teammate Avery Vaske (11-3, 160) fell in the opening round Friday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kyle Kuhlmann (195, 35-8) lost in a 5-3 blood-round decision Friday to fall one match short of the podium.
BASKETBALL
Wapsie Valley advances in playoffs
Casey O’Donnell scored 21 points and the Warriors netted 39 in the second half of a 68-52 Class 1A District 3 semifinal against Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday in Fairbank.
Wapsie (19-4) and Nashua were tied at 29 at the half, then the host rolled. O’Donnell hit four 3-pointers, shot 7 for 16 from the field and added four assists.
Mason Harter contributed 20 points and 19 rebounds, and Andrew Westpfahl dropped 13 points and four assists.
Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60
The Cougars trailed by just eight at halftime of the 2A District 4 semifinal, but allowed 26 points in the third and 43 in the second half Thursday in Lake Mills.
Kallen Wilharm scored 21 points to lead Sumner (9-14), with Tatum Nuss (15) and Achilles Quigley (12) adding double digits in points and rebounds (12).
Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37
The TigerHawks (15-8) had a one-point first-quarter lead, but scored 24 points the rest of the way during a 2A District 4 semifinal on Thursday in Osage.
Cael Reichter scored 15 and grabbed 14 rebounds while older brother Blake added 15 and grabbed six rebounds in his final game.
Classmate Kaleb White had one assist in his final game after returning to the court late in the season off a knee injury in football.