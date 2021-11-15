Starmont’s district saw one team reach the Class A semifinal, and four reach the playoffs.
The Stars (3-6) tied for third in District 4 with a .500 record (3-3), which marked their lone victories of the year.
Yet the Stars defense stood out enough to claim three All-District first team honorees.
It was topped by senior linebacker Bowen Munger being named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“No, it didn’t” head coach Mike Augustine said of Munger’s honor surprising him.
“He’s worked so hard these past couple years. He’s been the starter since he was a sophomore and last year he led the district our tackle,” he added. “About midway through the season, we saw the type of year he was having and he was definitely a front-runner (for it). He proved it throughout the course of the year.”
Munger led the district in solo tackles again this season with 75. He totaled 84 tackles, good for third in the district behind East Buchanan’s Adam Hackett and Tanner Thurn. East Buchanan also played three more games.
Munger also collected seven tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
“I guess it means I did the right things and could make plays on defense,” Munger joked. “That's what it comes down to — I can tackle well, I guess.
“if the play comes to me or I have the ability to go make the tackle, make it, right?”
Starmont classmates Louis Hamlett and Garrett Waterhouse were also named first team as a defensive lineman and linebacker, respectively.
“Bowen and Garrett were one and two in the district in tackles and Louis was top-5 as a defensive lineman,” Augustine said. “All three did really well and were key to our defense.”
Waterhouse had 70 solo tackles and Hamlett had 58, and they were 1-2-3 in the district. Hamlett tied for sixth in total tackles with 62.5.
Hamlett also had 13 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
“Louis has been a consistent tough guy in the middle for us. This year, he really made a big jump defensively,” Augustine said. “To have more than 62 tackles as a defensive lineman is big, and he pulled a lot of double-teams, too. He fought right through them. He was a solid fixture on both our lines.”
Waterhouse had 75 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He and Munger tied with nine others for fifth in the district with two fumble recoveries.
Waterhouse also was named first team runing back after rushing for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“He did a lot of good things along both sides of the ball for us,” Augustine said. “He had a great year for us, and it was a bit of a surprise. I knew he planned to have a good season, wanted to have one, and he worked his tail off this offseason.
“He stepped up and led by example, and when we needed him too.”
Starmont garnered three second teamers in sophomore offensive lineman Sawyer Beatty, senior defensive back Nick Henry (16 tackles) and senior kicker/punter Skyler Jaster (47 yards per kickoff, 37.8 yards per punt, 2 for 3 field goals, 13 for 15 extra points).
Senior offensive lineman Jacob Goedken and sophomore Anthony King (13.2 yards per catch, one TD; 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception) were named honorable mention.
Beatty, Goedken, Hamlett, Alex Harkin, Keegan O’Brien, Will Patrick and Waterhouse were named all-academic first team (grade-point average 3.5-4.0). Henry, Isaac Meade and Munger were named second team all-academic (3.25-3.5 GPA).
“They all worked so well together. Regardless if they go recognized or not, this group came together as a team and played their roles as hard as they could,” Augustine said. “We had 10 guys who were first and second academic team, too, so they take care of business in the classroom. That was even better to see.”