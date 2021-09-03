ARLINGTON — At the timeout, Starmont head coach Robert Goedken reminded his team to relax.
The Stars led Calamus Wheatland by a handful of points in the third set en route to a 25-7, 25-16, 25-16, Tri-Rivers Conference crossover victory Thursday.
Goedken’s club led 18-13 when Warriors head coach Amy Boeckman called the timeout. The Stars (3-2, 1-0 TRC) collected four of the next five points, all via kill, to lead 22-14.
Calamus (2-3, 0-1) closed within 22-16, but a pair of Warriors errors on Regan Parkin serves pushed it to match point. Two plays later, Kiara Steger ended the match on a kill.
“He’s telling us ‘finish it off’ and they’re — well, to never doubt them,” Starmont senior outside hitter Macy Hiemes said. “They were figuring us out — figuring out our tips, our hits, what setters were doing. So we had to work harder.”
Goedken felt his club, which trailed 2-1 and 5-4 in the third, strayed from its gameplan.
“Just get back to what we do well and don’t worry about what they are doing,” the coach said of his advice. “I showed them where a couple holes were and they hit the holes and we got back to scoring.”
Calamus also hit the latter stage of the second set with a flourish, as well, closing within 22-16 on a five-point run. All but one of those points — a Warriors ace — were miscues by the home team.
Goedken attributed it to the visiting team getting itself together, noting Calamus’ “two-hour road trip” to reach Arlington “was to our benefit, and it showed the first set.
“(Calamus) battled the second and third set, started playing some good defense,” the coach added.
In the third, Starmont’s 5-4 loss and takeover of the set flipped on Keelie Curtis’ tip kill. The next five points went to the home team via three kills, with two from Hiemes and one from Mackenzie Curtis, and two Warriors errors.
The Stars held the lead from then even as the visiting team closed within 14-12.
Calamus led the first set, 1-0, before the host went on a 9-0 run via six kills, an ace and two Warriors errors. Another run later pushed the Stars’ lead to 20-4.
“We played good the first (set),” Steger said. “Second, we played a little weaker but picked it up at the end, and the same in the third to finish it off.”
Starmont put down 38 kills, with Hiemes garnering 11 and Steger adding seven. Keelie Curtis (six), Sydney Baumgartner (five) and both Mackenzie Curtis and Emily Schuchmacher (four) earned multiple kills.
Baumgartner added eight assists, five digs and two aces, while Mackenzie Curtis put up 18 assists and an ace. Schuchmacher added five digs and one ace.
“We had a lot of good sets and we have a lot of good hitters this year,” Goedken said. “We’ve been struggling with serve-receive and we really stepped it up tonight.”