The Stars stayed at the top of the conference race alongside North Linn and Springville with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-9 sweep against Maquoketa Valley on Tuesday.
Starmont (8-4, 2-0) picked up 39 kills, eight aces and 77 digs. Emily Schuchmacher dropped 11 kills and 14 digs for a double-double while Macy Hiemes added eight kills and two aces.
Mackenzie Curtis chipped in eight kills and 14 assists. Sydney Baumgartner earned a double-double with 17 assists and 13 digs, while Mallory Vaske (18) and Regan Parkin (16) also snagged double-digit digs.
North Fayette Valley defeats Postville
The TigerHawks remained at the top of the Upper Iowa standings after Tuesday’s 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 win at Postville. No statistics were available for NFV (11-10, 3-0).
Columbus Catholic sweeps Oelwein
The Huskies (1-18) fell at home, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17, to Columbus Catholic in a cross-division NICL matchup Tuesday. Zoey Reisner (seven kills) and Natalie Crandall (six kills) accrued one-third of the team’s 20 kills.
Falynn Buehler and Joslynn Melchert each picked up nine assists while Payton Arndt and Emma Smock garnered an ace apiece.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
bests Jesup
The Cougars swept the J-Hawks in Jesup on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14. No statistics were available for S-F (16-5, 3-0).
Turkey Valley defeats West Central
Despite seven kills apiece from Aaliyah Gordon, Emma Michels and Abby Squires, the Blue Devils fell, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18, Tuesday in Maynard.
West Central (3-7, 0-1 Upper Iowa) got 19 assists from Taylor Adams-Carey, three blocks from Michels and two from Kaydence Martin an aces from Adams-Carey, Kassidy Bantz, Michels and Squires.
Cross-Country
North Fayette Valley, Starmont co-op fare well at Waukon
North Fayette Valley and Starmont-West Central ran at the Waukon Invitational on Tuesday at the Waukon Golf & Country Club.
The Star Devil boys placed fourth with 101 points, with Charlie Sieck (17 minutes, 25.82 seconds) and Henry Hayes (18:06.53) leading the way.
Lane German (19:05.71), Ian Otdoerfer (19:45.01) and Connor Wittman (19:56.97) rounded out the scoring quintet.
The TigerHawk boys scored 133 points to place fifth. No individual results were available as of press time.
The TigerHawk girls scored 117 points to place fifth, five ahead of Starmont-WC.
Makenzie Plagman (22:28.97), Mya Vaske (22:56.94), Morgan Thomas (22:59.12), Natalie Hamlett (25:31.09) and Marissa Swales (25:56.91) were the five scorers for Starmont.
No individual results were available as of press time for NFV.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls win Nashua-Plainfield Invitational
The Cougar girls scored 27 points to win the invitational on Tuesday at the Nashua Town & Country Club. Hillary Trainor (21:04.07), Lily Mayo (22:24.73), Saela Steege (22:41.28), Sophie Boemler (23:38.38) and Jana Meyer (24:49.24) were the scoring group.
No individual results were available as of press time for NFV.
The Cougar boys scored 47 points. Cael Judisch (19:25.81), Isaac Boehmler (19:57.69), Ethan Boyle (20:06.87), Austin Langreck (20:27.98) and Xavier Parra-Morales (20:28.84) were the scoring group.